Nidhhi Agerwal caught in disturbing fan frenzy during The Raja Saab event in Hyderabad, netizens slam management

Prabhas' upcoming film, The Raja Saab, is all set to release soon. Ahead of the release, the makers hosted a special song launch event in Hyderabad for the film song, Sahana Sahana. While the song release was a success, the event took a different turn when actor Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed by fans while leaving the venue.

Several videos from the event have now emerged online.

Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed by fans at Hyderabad mall Going viral on social media, the videos featured Nidhhi Agerwal being manhandled by the mob.

In the video, she looked uncomfortable while trying to make it to her vehicle. She is seen surrounded by several people, mostly men. The distressed actress struggled to make her way as everyone mobbed her. She was being escorted by the security team.

However, the situation turned chaotic.

In a few videos, Agerwal is seen being pushed in the middle of the crowd. Somehow, she manages to get inside her car amid the frenzy. She seemed visibly upset about the event.

The song launch event took place at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall on Wednesday evening. It was attended by several fans.

Besides Nidhhi Agerwal, The Raja Saab director Maruthi was also present.

Netizens react to scary videos of Nidhhi Agerwal from The Raja Saab event The visuals from the event have left netizens angry on social media. While some slammed the management team, others simply blamed the fans for the chaotic situation.

Reacting to a video, a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “This is disturbing to watch. Celebrities deserve basic respect and personal space.”

“What nonsense is this there's absolutely no crowd management. This is mismanagement by organizers (sic),” added another.

One said, “If you can choreograph an entry with cameras and banners, you can damn well choreograph a dignified exit. She escaped from a possible stampede.”

One more added, “Hard to watch. No one deserves to feel unsafe in the name of ‘fan love’.”

Yet another said, “This is disturbing and unacceptable. Admiration should never turn into intimidation. Celebrities are human beings, not public property. A little discipline and basic civic sense from the crowd could have prevented this. Safety and respect must always come first.”

Someone else also commented, “This is literally a harassment moment for any star.”

The Raja Saab release Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is a horror entertainment.

Besides Prabhas, it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar.