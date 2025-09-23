Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage dismisses claims of leaking sex tape for fame, says ‘If I were doing that, I would’ve…’

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has spoken out against ongoing claims that she deliberately released her sex tape to stay in the spotlight.

Advertisement

Tiwa Savage opens up about her leaked sex tape The video, which spread widely on social media in 2021, was leaked after Savage refused to give in to a blackmailer. At the time, she faced heavy criticism from the public, with many blaming her decision not to pay the demand.

In a recent interview with American radio station Hot 97, the award-winning artist described the emotional impact of the scandal and the harsh reaction she received.

“I was bashed for my sex video. A lot of people think I was just trying to get sympathy. Even people with platforms were quite horrible and blamed me,” she said.

Also Read | Massive sex scandal erupts in Equatorial Guinea; videos go viral

Savage stressed that suggestions she intentionally leaked the video were baseless. “I don’t know how they couldn’t see me as the victim in this. They said I did it to be relevant. If I were doing that, I would’ve been intentional about it. I would have used better lighting, lingerie, and my facial expressions would have been on point.”

Advertisement

The singer, known as the “Queen of Afrobeats”, has continued her career despite the controversy, but said the experience remains a source of trauma.

What happened to Tiwa Savage in 2021? In 2021, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage faced a major scandal when a private sex video of her and her partner was leaked online. She revealed that the footage had first been used in a blackmail attempt, but she refused to give in to the demands. The clip spread widely on social media, sparking harsh criticism and victim-blaming from the public.

Advertisement