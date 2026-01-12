Nikki Glaser apologises for 'before girlfriend turned 30' joke on Leonardo Di Caprio at Golden Globes 2026 | Viral video

Comedian Nikki Glaser returned to her hosting duties at the Golden Globe Awards 2026. She kicked off the ceremony with an epic monologue, winning hearts of the netizens. While she took multiple digs, she also did not spare Leonardo DiCaprio, who is nominated for his film, One Battle After Another.

Nikki Glaser jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio's younger girlfriends Glaser roasted Leonardo DiCaprio over his personal life as she talked about his achievements before his ‘girlfriends turned 30.’

She said, “It's insane, so vaping good.”

"What a career you've had. I mean, countless iconic performances, you've worked with every great director. You've won three Golden Globes, an Oscar. And the most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30. I mean, it's just insane," joked the host.

The 51-year-old actor laughed it off. He nodded in agreement as well.

Nikki Glaser apologises to Leonardo DiCaprio Glaser quickly apologised and added, "Leo, I'm sorry I made that joke, it's cheap, I tried not to." She said,"But we don't know anything else about you, man. There's nothing else... I searched, the most in-depth interview you've ever given was in Teen Beat in 1991. Is your favorite food still 'pasta, pasta and more pasta'?"

Leonardo DiCaprio reacts He gave a thumbs-up. A video from the moment has now gone viral on social media.

Watch:

Reacting to the joke, a netizen wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Nikki Glaser making that “before she turns 30” joke to Leonardo DiCaprio HELP.”

“Nikki Glaser I love you HAHAHAAH,” added another.

“We hear the same jokes about Leo every year,” someone wasn't impressed.

One more wrote, “Hosting the Globes for the second year in a row and looking like a literal princess. She said she wasn’t gonna be understated and she meant it.”

Nikki Glaser on Epstein Files, CBS Besides the actor, Nikki Glaser also jokingly suggested stars in the room might be in the Epstein Files. She took a jibe at CBS.

“There are so many A-listers, and by A-listers, I do mean people who are on a list that has been heavily redacted," the host said. “And the Golden Globe for best editing goes to the Justice Department."

She made a remark at CBS News and about the killing of a critical “60 Minutes” story about the Trump Administration sending immigrants to a prison in El Salvador.

“The award for most editing goes to CBS News,” Glaser added. “Yes, CBS News: America’s newest place to see BS news.”