Nine Perfect Strangers OTT release date OUT: When and where to watch Nicole Kidman’s thriller series

Four years after its debut captivated audiences worldwide, Nicole Kidman’s psychological drama ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ is back with a brand-new season, promising deeper mysteries and even more emotional twists.

Season two premiered on May 21, 2025, and is now streaming on Hulu for US subscribers and Amazon Prime Video for viewers in India.

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Season 2 streaming online: When, where to watch The second season of the critically acclaimed series swaps the sunny backdrop of California for the serene yet mysterious Austrian Alps, where a new set of nine guests arrives at an elite wellness retreat. At the centre of the story is Masha Dmitrichenko, played by Nicole Kidman, a charismatic and enigmatic wellness guru who uses unconventional — and sometimes controversial — psychedelic therapy to heal trauma and unlock human potential.

The new setting promises not just breathtaking visuals but also a deeper dive into themes of identity, transformation, and emotional resurrection. The retreat offers much more than spa treatments and yoga sessions; guests are challenged to confront their inner demons and strip away layers of past pain under Masha's unnervingly calm supervision.

Meet the star-studded ensemble The cast for season two has been significantly expanded and includes some major names from across the globe. Alongside Nicole Kidman, viewers will see Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), Christine Baranski (The Good Fight), Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Mark Strong, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Lena Olin, Lucas Englander, Aras Aydın, and Dolly de Leon.

About season one Season one of the series, which aired in 2021, was based on the bestselling novel by Australian author Liane Moriarty. While the first season was set in the same fictional Californian wellness retreat called Tranquillum House, season two takes creative liberty with a fresh plot and an entirely new cast of characters (except Masha), making it accessible to both returning viewers and newcomers.

Fans eager to dive into the new season can now stream the first two episodes exclusively on Hulu (US) and Amazon Prime Video (India). The remaining six episodes will release weekly every Wednesday, culminating in a gripping season finale on July 2, 2025.