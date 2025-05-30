‘Nine Puzzles’ becomes Disney+’s most-watched Korean series of 2025 within 9 days after its global premiere

Disney+ has announced that its latest Korean drama 'Nine Puzzles' has become the platform’s most-watched Korean series globally in 2025. The gripping crime thriller reached this milestone just nine days after its debut on May 21.

Nine Puzzles is 2025's most-watched K-drama on Disney+ Starring 'The Witch's Kim Dami as Yoon E-na, 'Nine Puzzles' follows the story of a young woman whose life was changed by a shocking murder. As a high school student, E-na discovered her uncle’s lifeless body at home, with a strange puzzle piece lying next to him.

With no memory of how she got there, and being the only witness, she quickly became the prime suspect.

Ten years later, E-na has transformed into a skilled criminal profiler working for the Seoul Metropolitan Police. But the trauma of her uncle’s unsolved case still haunts her. When a new string of murders emerges—each one marked by the same type of puzzle piece—E-na is pulled back into the past.

She must now work alongside Detective Kim Han-saem, played by 'My Liberation Notes' Son Sukku, who originally led the investigation into her uncle’s death and still quietly questions her innocence.

Directed by Yoon Jongbin and written by Lee Eunmi, the show features a strong supporting cast including Kim Sungkyun and Hyun Bongsik.

'Nine Puzzles' joins a growing list of Korean titles on Disney+, such as 'Unmasked' and 'Hyper Knife'. Upcoming releases include 'Low Life', a treasure-hunting adventure starring Ryu Seungryong, and 'Tempest', an international thriller featuring Gang Dongwon and John Cho.

Another K-drama that is all set to be streamed on Disney+ in the second half of the year is 'The Manipulated'. Starring Ji Changwook and Do Kyungsoo, the release date of this show is yet to be announced.