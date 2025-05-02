Nirmal Kapoor, mother of Anil, Boney and Sanjay Kapoor, dies at 90

Actors Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's mother Nirmal Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on Friday. She was 90.

Nirmal Kapoor dies in Mumbai "Nirmal Kapoor passed away peacefully at the hospital around 5.25 pm today," confirmed Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director, Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.

Nirmal Kapoor was the grandmother of Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

The family is yet to share an official statement.

Family members arrive at Anil Kapoor's house Filmmaker Bonny Kapoor was snapped arriving at his mother's residence shortly after the news broke. Following him, Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya reached Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai.

Last year in September, the Kapoor family celebrated Nirmal's 90th birthday.

Anil had posted pictures with his mother to wish her on the special occasion. He wrote on Instagram, “90 years of love, strength, and endless sacrifices. Your presence fills our lives with joy and positivity every day. Blessed to be your child. Happy birthday, Mummy!”

“Happy birthday mummyji,” added Boney Kapoor with a throwback picture of Nirmal.

Sanjay's last post for Nirmal featured several happy moments from their family gatherings. "Happy Happy birthday Mom. We love you," he wrote in the caption.

Who was Nirmal Kapoor Nirmal was the wife of the late film producer Surinder Kapoor and mother to their four children -- Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Reena Kapoor Marwah.