Nisha Rawal reacts to people trolling her over viral video with son: ‘Khot unke mann mein hai’

Actor Nisha Rawal broke the silence over her viral paparazzi video with with her son Kavish. Last month, she attended Sara Arfeen’s Iftaar party. On her way out, the TV actor was snapped with her son who kissed her chest in front of the camera.

Nisha Rawal on her viral video with son The video gained divided reactions from the netizens and even some heavily trolled Nisha and her son.

Talking about it, Nisha told Instant Bollywood at the Bombay Times Fashion Week in Mumbai, "Sharam aani chahiye un logon ko jo ek maa-bete ke relationship ko uss nazariye se dekhte hain. Yeh khot unke mann mein hai, so no more comments on that. Uss baare mein kya hi bol sakte hai? (People who view a mother-son relationship in that way should be ashamed. There's negativity in their minds, so what more can I say about it?)"

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra Nisha is a single mother now, living with her son, after parting ways with her husband Karan Mehra.

Previously, she was married to actor Karan Mehra. After nine years of what seemed like a happy marriage, in 2021 Nisha accused him of physical violence in a press conference. Karan was arrested on charges of assault. He was later released on bail after spending a few hours in jail.

Later, Karan accused Nisha of having an extramarital affair.

Nisha on therapy for son Talking about raising her son alone, Nisha once told Pinkvilla how she ensures Kavish and his well-being despite the ongoing issues with Karan.

Nisha said she takes regular guidance from therapists for her son. "Before calling up the therapists, I check with his paediatrician if he’s in any kind of trauma or pain that I need to be aware of. He did not witness any of the major fights, but yes, he did see a bit of our banter. So, the vibes are there in the air, and the child is absorbing them. I really wanted to get into the skin of those feelings and make sure he doesn’t struggle, because this is also his story,” she said.

