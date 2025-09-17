Nishaanchi movie: Aaishvary Thackeray is a ‘phenomenal talent’, Anurag Kashyap hails debutant actor; who is he?

Nishaanchi, Anurag Kashyap’s much-awaited crime drama, will be released in theatres on September 19. The film marks Aaishvary Thackeray’s acting debut. In an interview with IMDb, Kashyap explained why the project took a decade.

According to Kashyap, it was hard to align the right cast for Nishaanchi. Many actors and studios showed interest, but differences over changes to the script kept delaying the project.

Kashyap was determined not to alter his story. He admitted casting was the toughest challenge. He could find the right balance only with newcomers.

“I did not want to change one thing in my script. So, it just somehow didn’t work out. With newcomers, it took a lot of time to find the correct studio,” Kashyap told IMDb.

“I met Aparna Purohit, then-head of Amazon (Prime Video), on a long flight to Melbourne. She had no chance to escape me. I gave her the script to read in the flight… By the time the flight landed, it was on,” the maverick filmmaker said.

Anurag Kashyap said he made Nishaanchi to “undo” Gangs of Wasseypur. After Wasseypur, many assumed he invented swear words, Kashyap quipped. He wanted to change that perception. Kashyap admitted he was tired of being asked about Wasseypur 3.

“Nishaanchi for me is a throwback to all the Hindi cinema that I have loved growing up. Like until the 80s, 70s, 60s, from all the Dilip Kumar films to the Amitabh Bachchan films, to Mother India, Mughal-E-Azam, Naya Daur, Bimal Roy’s movies, and that was everything,” Kashyap said.

The upcoming Bollywood movie is backed by Amazon MGM Studios.

Who is Aaishvary Thackeray? Aaishvary Thackeray is the grandson of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. The son of Smita and Jaidev Thackeray has chosen films over politics.

Aaishvary started his career as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani (2015). He reportedly went through rigorous training for Nishaanchi. Aaishvary maintains a low social media presence.

In addition to being an actor, Aaishvary is also a music composer, lyricist and singer. He’s composed music for Nishaanchi.

Anurag Kashyap calls him a “phenomenal talent”.

“He’s phenomenal in the sense that, if I don’t tell you he is Aaishvary Thackeray, you will think he’s a boy from Kanpur,” Kashyap told IMDb.

Anurag Kashyap recalled a powerful scene in the film between two brothers, both played by Aaishvary Thackeray. Aaishvary’s complete transformation, shifting from Babloo into Dabloo, was extremely impressive.

Kashyap described how the actor’s body language, looks and overall presence changed so dramatically that it stunned everyone on set.