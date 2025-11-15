Nishaanchi OTT release date: When and where to watch Anurag Kashyap, Aaishvary Thackeray's film online

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s gritty crime drama Nishaanchi has now begun streaming on Prime Video, accompanied by a direct-to-digital sequel, the streamer confirmed on Friday, November 14. The announcement comes just two months after the film’s theatrical release on September 19, signalling a swift pivot to the streaming space.

Nishaanchi marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. In a striking double role, he portrays twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, whose identical faces mask a divergence in moral compasses.

Monika Panwar plays their mother, while Vedika Pinto appears as Babloo’s love interest, Rinku. The film also features seasoned actors Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra, both frequent collaborators with Kashyap.

According to its IMDb logline, Nishaanchi explores “brotherhood, betrayal, love, and redemption” as the twins' journey through crime unpacks a deeper reflection on human nature.

The screenplay for Nishaanchi was penned back in 2016, Kashyap has revealed, but it took nearly a decade to find the right backing. In a recent interview, he said he held on until he found a studio “that trusted me to do that, wholeheartedly.”

The film is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, and distributed by Amazon MGM Studios.

Upon its theatrical release in September, Nishaanchi received mixed reviews from critics. Despite the backing of high-profile names and a mature narrative, the film struggled commercially, reportedly grossing only ₹1 crore.

Anurag Kashyap's Work Front Rather than slowing down, Kashyap is making headlines for his packed schedule. He recently denied reports of quitting filmmaking, humourously asserting that he is “busier than Shah Rukh Khan” and has five directorial projects lined up, with no dates free until 2028.

One of his most anticipated upcoming films is ‘Bandar’ (Monkey in a Cage), a crime-thriller inspired by true events, starring Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, and others.

Additionally, he has a Tamil horror-thriller called ‘Unkill 123’ in the works, directed by Sam Anton, in which Kashyap reportedly plays a powerful negative role in a chilling “digital horror” narrative.

On the production front, he recently backed 'Bad Girl', a 2025 Tamil coming-of-age drama directed by Varsha Bharath, starring Anjali Sivaraman, and produced under his banner.