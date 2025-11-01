Nita Ambani as Audrey Hepburn to Alia Bhatt as Lara Croft: Bollywood A-listers celebrate Halloween 2025

Bollywood stars celebrated Halloween 2025 in style, with Alia Bhatt as Lara Croft, Ranveer Singh as Deadpool, Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham, and Karan Johar as Anthony Bridgerton. A now-deleted video shared by Orry showed the star-studded bash, where Nita Ambani as Audrey Hepburn stole the show.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated1 Nov 2025, 03:04 AM IST
Stills from the now-deleted video as shared by Orry on his Instagram.
Stills from the now-deleted video as shared by Orry on his Instagram.

Bollywood’s biggest stars came together for a spectacular Halloween celebration this year, with costumes that lit up social media.

Bollywood Celebrates Halloween

The video, shared by influencer Orhan Awatramani (popularly known as Orry) on Friday, October 31, offered a glimpse into the exclusive party, reportedly hosted by the Ambanis in Jamnagar, though this remains unconfirmed.

The video was also removed from his account.

The chaotic Halloween video was later re-shared on X by a Deepika and Ranveer fansite called @deepveereg, with the caption, “Deepika padukone & Ranveer singh at Ambani’s Halloween party (sic).”

The clip featured Deepika Padukone dressed as Lady Singham, while Alia Bhatt channelled Lara Croft. Ranveer Singh appeared as Deadpool, and filmmaker Karan Johar stunned as Anthony Bridgerton from Netflix’s Bridgerton.

Other celebrities spotted included Aryan Khan as a character from Brokeback Mountain, Janhvi Kapoor as Angela de Marco, Arjun Kapoor as The Terminator or Scarface, Atlee and Priya Atlee as Lucifer and Lilith, and Ayan Mukerji as Harry Potter.

The video also featured Nita Ambani dressed elegantly as Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn, a look that quickly became a fan favourite. When Orry asked his followers to “pick your winner (sic)” in the caption, the comments were filled with unanimous praise for Nita Ambani — even Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor agreed she was the best dressed.

What Is Halloween and Who Celebrates It?

Halloween is a festival celebrated every year on October 31, originating from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain.

Traditionally, it marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter — a time believed to blur the boundary between the living and the dead. People lit bonfires and wore costumes to ward off roaming spirits.

Today, Halloween is widely celebrated in countries such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and parts of Europe. It has become a festive occasion marked by costume parties, trick-or-treating, haunted houses, and creative decorations.

In recent years, its popularity has spread globally, with people from different cultures embracing the fun, fantasy, and creativity that come with the celebration.

