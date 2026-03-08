Nita Ambani joins Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan on dance floor. Internet loves it

A video featuring Nita Ambani dancing alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at a wedding celebration has taken social media by storm.

The clip, widely shared online by an Ambani fan page, shows the trio enjoying the festivities during the wedding celebrations of Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji. In the video, the group can be seen dancing to the popular Bollywood track “Salaam-e-Ishq.”

Advertisement

Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for the film of the same name directed by Nikhil Advani, the song’s lyrics were written by Sameer. The movie featured Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Govinda, and Shannon Esra in key roles.

The video quickly gained traction online as fans reacted to the lively moment on the dance floor.

Nita Ambani Joins Aishwarya And Abhishek On Dance Floor Since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for her exceptional dancing skills, and Abhishek Bachchan is also recognised for his energetic performances, many viewers were surprised to see Nita Ambani effortlessly matching steps with the Bollywood couple.

The moment became one of the highlights of the wedding celebrations.

For the event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a dark blue embellished traditional outfit, while Abhishek Bachchan complemented her look in a matching dark blue bandhgala sherwani. Nita Ambani, meanwhile, opted for an elegant emerald-green ethnic ensemble.

Ambani Family At Several High-Profile Weddings The viral video surfaced soon after the Ambani family was seen attending several other high-profile wedding celebrations.

Advertisement

At the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok, Nita Ambani arrived at the venue with Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. Their appearance soon attracted attention online as videos of the family greeting guests and posing for photographers circulated widely.

Their eldest son Aakash Ambani was also spotted arriving with his wife Shloka Mehta, adding to the star-studded guest list.

One clip from the event captured a tender moment between the couple as Mukesh Ambani gently held Nita Ambani’s hand while posing for photographs outside the venue.

The Ambani fan page that shared the video wrote in the caption: “Ambani Family serving timeless elegance at the wedding celebration of Arjun Tendulkar.”

Pre-Wedding Celebrations In Jamnagar Before the Mumbai ceremony, the wedding celebrations for Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok had begun with a pre-wedding event in Jamnagar, hosted by the Ambani family.

Advertisement

Several members of the Ambani family attended the gathering, including Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Aakash and Shloka Ambani, as well as Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani.

During the celebration, Nita Ambani delivered a heartfelt speech for Sachin Tendulkar and his family, describing them as close family friends while blessing the newlyweds.

Also Read | Ambanis host Canadian PM Mark Carney and wife at Antilia, gift Bhagavad Gita

“My dear Arjun, I have seen you grow up from a little boy at our school and now standing here, ready to begin the most beautiful partnership of your life,” Nita Ambani said during the speech.

Addressing the bride, she added, “Saaniya, you have such a warm and positive energy around you. It’s wonderful getting to know you and see you both together. And may God bless your union forever.”

Advertisement

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.