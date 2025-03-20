Nita Ambani meets Vikas Khanna, his mom at Antilia, chef gifts her his cookbook; check out stunning pictures

  • Nita Ambani met celebrity chef Vikas Khanna at her lavish family home Antilia in Mumbai. An Ambani fan page shared the pictures of the warm meeting. Check them out here.

Written By Swastika Das Sharma
Published20 Mar 2025, 01:26 PM IST
Nita Ambani with chef Vikas Khanna and his mother(Instagram)

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani met with popular celebrity chef Vikas Khanna at her home Antilia in Mumbai.

A post shared by an Ambani fan page on Instagram shows the celebrity chef at the Ambani family's lavish house, meeting with Nita Ambani.

The pictures shared by the fan page on March 19 show Vikas Khanna posing with Nita Ambani at Antilia. The celebrity chef's mother is also present in the pictures.

Vikas Khanna is seen offering gifts to Nita Ambani, including a cookbook written by him as well as a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Take a look at the pictures here:

(This is a developing story. Details to be updated soon)

First Published:20 Mar 2025, 01:26 PM IST
