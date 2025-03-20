Nita Ambani meets Vikas Khanna, his mom at Antilia, chef gifts her his cookbook; check out stunning pictures

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani met with popular celebrity chef Vikas Khanna at her home Antilia in Mumbai.

A post shared by an Ambani fan page on Instagram shows the celebrity chef at the Ambani family's lavish house, meeting with Nita Ambani.

The pictures shared by the fan page on March 19 show Vikas Khanna posing with Nita Ambani at Antilia. The celebrity chef's mother is also present in the pictures.

Vikas Khanna is seen offering gifts to Nita Ambani, including a cookbook written by him as well as a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Take a look at the pictures here: