Nita Ambani stuns in purple Banarasi saree with gajra and gold; Mukesh Ambani goes ethnic in Nehru jacket for Diwali

The Ambanis marked Diwali with a grand celebration. Several videos revealed Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's traditional look for Diwali 2025. In a video shared online, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani were seen joined by their son Anant Ambani in ethnic looks, almost setting trends for this festive season.

Nita Ambani stuns in purple Banarasi saree at Diwali party At the party, Nita Ambani looked gorgeous as ever in a purple banarasi saree. Adorned with golden zari work all over, the saree came with embroidered borders with a hint of glam. She paired it with a matching blouse for a complete traditional look.

She paired it with her mesmerising jewellery from her collection. She wore golden temple jewellery, including a statement long necklace, jhumka earrings and bangles.

She finished off her look with her signature makeup and a red bindi. She opted for winged eyeliner, defined brows and pink blush cheeks. Her look came together with nude pink lipstick. The look was further elevated with a middle-parted hair bun, adorned with a rose gajra.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Diwali party look In a video, she was seen smiling and interacting with a small kid. Joining her was Mukesh Ambani, who also looked his best in an ethnic look. Ambani wore a navy blue Nehru jacket with a matching kurta and pants.

Just like him, Anant Ambani opted for a simple black kurta, topped with a sequined jacket on the occasion.

Nita Ambani introduces granddaughters At the event, Nita Ambani also introduced her granddaughters Aadiya Shakti and Veda on stage. She called them “Lakshmi” of the house at the Reliance Diwali party and said, "Humari ladkiyaan hi humare ghar ki Lakshmi hoti hain (Our daughters are the Lakshmi of the house).”

Aadiya Shakti is the daughter of Isha Ambani Piramal, who is Nita and Mukesh Ambani's daughter. Isha Ambani married Anand Piramal.

Veda is the younger daughter of Akash and Shloka Ambani.

Radhika Merchant's belated birthday A day before the grand Diwali party for the Reliance company employees, the Ambani family celebrated the birthday of their younger daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant. She turned 30.