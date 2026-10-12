Nivin Pauly at 42: How role-driven weight changes have shaped the Malayalam star’s fitness journey

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly’s changing physique has often become a talking point, but the story behind it is tied to a less visible aspect of filmmaking: the physical demands of becoming a character.

Nivin Pauly turns 42 As the actor turned 42 on 11 October, his fitness journey offered a reminder that preparing for a film does not always mean losing weight or building muscle. Sometimes, the role requires a performer to move in the opposite direction.

Advertisement

For Nivin, that has meant adapting his appearance to the needs of different characters, even when the changes have attracted public scrutiny.

Also Read | Bethlehem Kudumba Unit: Nivin Pauly starrer OTT release date

When a role calls for gaining weight One of his most discussed transformations came with Moothon, Geetu Mohandas’s 2019 film. Speaking to The Times of India that year, Nivin said he had to gain around 10–15kg for the role.

The change was not simply a matter of appearance. The film also required him to learn the Jeseri dialect of Malayalam and undergo Hindi diction training, making the preparation a combination of physical and performance work.

Returning to his earlier weight proved difficult amid consecutive film commitments, he acknowledged in the interview. It illustrated a practical challenge for actors: the body does not necessarily return to its previous state on a production schedule.

Advertisement

The demands of Padavettu The process became more complicated during the COVID-19 lockdown. In 2020, Nivin said he had lost more than 10kg before preparing for Padavettu, directed by Liju Krishna, a project that required him to gain weight again.

He had considered walking away from the film because maintaining a heavier physique for an extended period could affect his other professional commitments. He ultimately chose to proceed because he believed in the script.

The episode shows how a transformation undertaken for one project can become an obstacle when another role demands a different look. It also explains why an actor’s appearance at a particular moment may not offer a complete picture of their fitness.

Exercise, diet and public scrutiny Nivin has previously described his approach to weight management in straightforward terms. In a 2016 interview with The Times of India, he said he was relying on regular exercise and dieting rather than an elaborate fitness regime.

Advertisement

He also addressed criticism of his weight in a 2022 interview with the publication, explaining that he was working on his physique through diet and workouts for upcoming films.

There is an important distinction between preparing for a character and pursuing long-term health. Repeated, substantial weight changes can carry risks, and an actor’s requirements are not necessarily appropriate for the general public.

For most people, regular physical activity, balanced nutrition, sufficient rest and sustainable routines are more useful than rapid transformations.

Nivin’s experience is a reminder that fitness in cinema can be part of the job itself. Behind a changing screen image lies a process shaped by scripts, schedules and the physical demands of performance.