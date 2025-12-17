Nivin Pauly’s Pharma OTT release: When and where to watch, plot, cast and more

Nivin Pauly’s Pharma OTT release: Malayalam star Nivin Pauly headlines Pharma, an upcoming web series that takes a hard look at the darker, lesser-seen side of the pharmaceutical industry. Blending drama and crime with sharp social commentary, the series explores how power, profit and corruption can compromise ethics, alter medicines and put human lives at risk.

Set against the high-stakes world of big pharma, Pharma builds a tense narrative around a system meant to protect public health, but one that is shown to be vulnerable to manipulation and greed.

When And Where To Watch Pharma will premiere on JioHotstar on 19 December 2025, marking one of the platform’s notable regional releases this month. The series will be available in Malayalam, along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, allowing it to reach audiences well beyond its home market. By offering the show in multiple languages, the makers aim to tap into the growing pan-India OTT audience and broaden conversations around the issues the series raises, particularly those linked to ethics and accountability in the pharmaceutical industry.

Trailer And Plot The series delves into the murky underbelly of the medical and pharmaceutical ecosystem. What begins as a seemingly isolated incident gradually unravels into a larger conspiracy involving unethical drug trials, corporate profiteering and criminal networks. As the story progresses, the links between pharmaceutical companies, doctors, middlemen and other players come into focus, with each episode peeling back another layer of a deeply disturbing truth.

Watch the trailer here:

Cast And Crew Alongside Nivin Pauly, Pharma features Rajit Kapur, Shruti Ramachandran, Narain, Veena Nandakumar, Binu Pappu and Muthumani in key roles. The series is directed by P R Arun and produced by Krishnan Sethukumar under the Movie Mill banner.

With its mix of suspense, social relevance and strong performances, Pharma aims to spark conversations about accountability and ethics in an industry that directly affects everyday lives.

Meanwhile, beyond Pharma, the Malayalam OTT landscape is packed with fresh releases this week, offering viewers a mix of genres and star power. Mammootty’s much-anticipated Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse is set to premiere on Zee5 on 19 December, adding to the platform’s growing slate of regional titles.