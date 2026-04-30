No bad blood after all? Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahabadia to reunite for The Kapil Sharma Show

Comedian Samay Raina and influencer Ranveer Allahbadia are set to reunite on screen for a special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, signalling a possible end to their recent public tension.

Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahabadia reunite The episode, filmed as part of a World Laughter Day special, will air on May 2, a day ahead of the global observance, which is marked on the first Sunday of May each year. Promotional material released online suggests the show will lean into the duo’s recent history, hinting at an intentionally awkward but humorous reunion.

In a teaser shared on Instagram, Samay is seen addressing viewers and saying he is finally coming to his “favourite show” this Saturday, adding that he has not been told who he will be performing with.

Moments later, Ranveer enters the frame and performs his signature “woo!” close to Samay’s face. Samay reacts with mock irritation, saying, “No way, bro,” before walking away, setting the tone for what appears to be a scripted awkward yet comedic exchange.

The teaser was shared with the caption, “World Laughter Day pe laughter ka double dose. Samay Raina x Ranveer Allahbadia in Mastiverse. Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show on 2nd May at 8 PM, only on Netflix (sic).”

What happened between the two The upcoming appearance comes months after Samay revisited a controversy involving Ranveer during his stand-up special Still Alive. The issue traces back to their association on India's Got Latent, a show hosted by Samay that featured Ranveer in a guest capacity.

During one episode of the show, a segment involving candid audience interactions and unscripted commentary drew criticism online. Viewers accused the segment of crossing boundaries, with some clips circulating widely on social media. Ranveer’s remarks during the segment, combined with Samay’s handling of the situation as host, led to backlash from sections of the audience. The controversy escalated when edited clips went viral, prompting debate about the limits of humour and responsibility in digital content.

Neither party issued a detailed public statement at the time, but the distance between the two became noticeable in subsequent appearances and online interactions. Samay later addressed the situation indirectly in his stand-up material, using humour to reflect on the incident, while avoiding direct confrontation.

Despite this, signs of reconciliation have emerged in recent weeks. During an Instagram “Ask Me Anything” session, Samay indicated he was open to collaborating with Ranveer again. He also confirmed that India’s Got Latent would return for a second season after a break.

Ranveer, meanwhile, appeared to respond when asked about Samay in a paparazzi interaction. “Samay, kaun Samay? Kya Samay?” he said, before adding, “It’s our time, my time is now.” The remark was widely interpreted as playful rather than dismissive.