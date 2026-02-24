No coercive action against Ranveer Singh, says Karnataka HC on Kantara remarks controversy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI): The Karnataka High Court on February 24 directed the State not to take any coercive steps against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in connection with an FIR registered over his alleged derogatory remarks related to the deity depiction in 'Kantara: Chapter 1.'

The protection is subject to the condition that the actor cooperates with the ongoing investigation.

A single-member bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna heard Ranveer's petition seeking quashing of the FIR lodged by the High Grounds police station. The complaint pertains to remarks made during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 28, 2025.

During the hearing, senior advocate Sajjan Poovayya, appearing for Ranveer, submitted that the actor had expressed regret over what was described as an inappropriate statement. According to the defence, Ranveer's act at the event was intended as a tribute out of admiration for actor Rishab Shetty's performance in 'Kantara: Chapter 1' and was not meant to offend sentiments.

The bench, however, made strong oral observations on the responsibility of public figures. Referring to Shetty's portrayal of the deity Chamundi in the film, the court remarked that whether Ranveer was aware of the context or not, he ought not to have behaved with insensitivity.

"You could be Ranveer Singh or anyone. But one shouldn't have behaved with such insensitivity. Ranveer might be a superstar. It was not expected from him, who has the power to influence people," the bench observed, adding that artists must understand the implications of their words before speaking.

The court further noted that while people may forget, "the internet won't forget," underscoring the enduring impact of public statements.

The controversy stems from Ranveer's appearance at IFFI 2025, where he allegedly mimicked the sacred Daiva sequence from 'Kantara: Chapter 1.' He reportedly referred to the revered Chavundi Daiva as a "female ghost" or "devil" and performed an imitation of the deity's expressions.

The portrayal was viewed by some as mocking religious traditions.

Following a private complaint filed by Bengaluru advocate Prashanth Methal, an FIR was registered under Sections 196, 299, and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Ranveer Singh subsequently moved the High Court seeking to quash the FIR.