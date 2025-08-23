Subscribe

No Malaysia meet-and-greet for Coolie, Rajinikanth team calls it fake: ‘Announced without permission from Thalaivar’

‘We strongly advise fans and the public not to participate or engage in this misleading activity,’ Rajinikanth’s team said, while requesting cooperation in spreading this clarification to ensure that fans are not misled.

Updated23 Aug 2025, 04:59 PM IST
The clarification comes amid growing online buzz about the event, with several fans expressing excitement over what they believed was a rare opportunity to meet the iconic star.
“Announced without obtaining any prior permission from Thalaivar,” Superstar Rajinikanth’s team denied the claims of a scheduled meet-and-greet event for Coolie movie in Malaysia and warned the fans against falling prey to the “fake” event. 

In an X post, Rajinikanth’s team said, “We would like to clarify that the ‘Meet & Greet Thalaivar’ contest that is currently being promoted by Malik Streams in Malaysia is completely unauthorised, fake, and has been announced without obtaining any prior permission from Thalaivar.”

“We strongly advise fans and the public not to participate or engage in this misleading activity,” the team said, while requesting cooperation in spreading this clarification to ensure that fans are not misled.

Coolie enters 450 crore club globally

Coolie amassed 439 crore gross globally in eight days, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Around 167 crore gross revenue came from the overseas market.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, in a post on X, remarked that the movie crossed the 450 crore mark worldwide in the first extended week.

Coolie OTT release date

According to industry sources, the gangster drama will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 11 onwards. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

About Coolie

The movie features Rajinikanth in the titular role of a coolie who stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses his former colleagues in a port town. It was filmed in several locations, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok.

The star-studded cast also includes Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, with Nagarjuna as antagonist and Bollywood star Aamir Khan in a special appearance.

"Coolie" is Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor and also marked his first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

 
