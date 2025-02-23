Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Sofia Vergara, the Colombian-American actress, emerged as the highest-paid actresses of 2020, who made $43 million in an unusual year for Hollywood. This refers to the time of COVID-19 pandemic when not many big films were released in theatres that year. During this time, the entire industry was caught amidst financial turmoil when this underdog superstar shocked everyone by claiming the second spot in the Forbes list of highest-paid actresses.
This happening is unusual and caught everyone's sight as the actress did not feature in any movie that year. In a peculiar happening, she surpassed A-list Hollywood stars to secure the title.
Let's have a look at 10 interesting facts Modern Family star Sofia Vergara and at her popular shows
