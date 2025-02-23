With no movie releases, THIS Hollywood actress was once world’s highest-paid actor - 10 interesting facts, popular shows

This actress became the world's highest-paid actress in 2020, earning $43 million despite no film releases. She topped the Forbes list, outpacing stars like Angelina Jolie and Scarlett Johansson due to her work on TV shows like famous sitcom Modern Family. 

Updated23 Feb 2025, 09:12 AM IST
In 2020, the world’s highest-paid actress earned $43 million despite no movie releases.

Sofia Vergara, the Colombian-American actress, emerged as the highest-paid actresses of 2020, who made $43 million in an unusual year for Hollywood. This refers to the time of COVID-19 pandemic when not many big films were released in theatres that year. During this time, the entire industry was caught amidst financial turmoil when this underdog superstar shocked everyone by claiming the second spot in the Forbes list of highest-paid actresses.

This happening is unusual and caught everyone's sight as the actress did not feature in any movie that year. In a peculiar happening, she surpassed A-list Hollywood stars to secure the title.

Let's have a look at 10 interesting facts Modern Family star Sofia Vergara and at her popular shows

  • Sofia Vergara outperformed popular Hollywood stars such as Angelina Joli, Gal Gadot, Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson in 2020. While Dwayne Johnson topped Forbes' list of world's highest-paid movie actor for the third time, Sofia Vergara secured first spot under female rankings.

  • Star of the hit sitcom Modern Family dethroned Scarlett Johansson, who was the world's highest-paid actress for two years in a row.
  • Sofia Vergara appeared in multiple TV shows in 2020 when many actors missed out on their big pay checks with no major releases.
  • From featuring in the final season of Modern Family and its associated special, A Modern Farewell, she also signed on as the judge on season 15 of America's Got Talent.
  • All these stints provide Sofia Vergara a revenue flow of $43 million, the highest for any female star and emerged as the highest-paid actresses of 2020, according to Forbes.

  • However, ever since Modern Family ended, Sofia Vergara failed to secure the title highest-paid actress in the world again.
  • She continues to work in America's Got Talent, Netflix series Griselda and other television and streaming shows.
  • She received five nominations each at the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards for her role in Modern Family and Griselda Blanco.
  • Animated films such as Strays and Despicable Me 4 feature Sofia Vergara's voice.
  • Sofia Vergara's career breakthrough came when she co-hosted two television shows for Spanish-language television network Univision in the late 1990s.

First Published:23 Feb 2025, 09:12 AM IST
