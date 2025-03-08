Who is Paapa Essiedu? British actor in talks to play Snape in HBO’s Harry Potter series; Alan Rickman’s fans react

HBO is reportedly close to finalising two new cast members for key roles in its much-awaited Harry Potter adaptation series. It is believed that Oscar and Emmy-nominated Janet McTeer is currently in talks to step in the shoes of Professor Minerva McGonagall; Paapa Essiedu is likely to take on the role of Professor Severus Snape.

Why Paapa Essiedu as Snape If Paapa Essiedu gets on board with the project, the character of Snape will be younger than in any Harry Potter films. For the unversed, Severus Snape as a 31-year-old, aligns with the actual age mentioned in the original Harry Potter books.

In the movie, Snape was played by late actor Alan Rickman. Severus Snape, the legendary character, is the Potions Master at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, who later becomes the Headmaster. In the original film series, Alan Rickman, was significantly older than the character’s book age.

Previously, at a Max event in London, Gardiner had told that the upcoming Harry Potter series will follow the original ages of characters from the books. It is likely that the Dursleys, Harry’s aunt, uncle, and cousin, will also be shown as younger in the series than they appeared in the Harry Potter movies.

Internet reacts to Paapa Essiedu as Professor Severus Snape While this further clarifies why Paapa Essiedu might be a fit for the role but the Harry Potter fans think otherwise. As soon as the news surfaced online, many took to X, formerly known as Twitter to call out the show for alleged 'blackwashing."

One user posted, “I have nothing against Paapa Essiedu, I’m sure he’s a great actor, but… I say this as the huge Harry Potter fan that I am, this series is completely unnecessary, and also no one can do what Alan Rickman did (sic).” “I'm happy they got the black guy Paapa Essiedu to play Snape. Good casting from @HBO and JK Rowling. Let's all get together to promote more diversity and get Ryan Gosling to play Black Panther (sic),” added a sarcastic user.

Someone wrote, "Paapa Essiedu is a good actor. I like him in The Outrun. But.... wtf is this. There is not a single thing about him that screams Snape. It's not even "so weird, it's interesting", it's just horrible casting. Paapu innocent tho. Don't hate on him, hate on Warner Bros (sic)." Yet another slammed the makers and said: "Don’t get me wrong. Paapa Essiedu is insanely good actor. But why do they force diversity in everything. Is Hollywood incapable of writing good iconic insanely thorough POC characters? (sic)"

“I know Paapa Essiedu is a great actor but you're literally setting him up for failure & hate,” predicted another one. A comment read, “What is blackwashing?”

Harry Potter series Previously, Deadline reported that John Lithgow will be seen as Professor Albus Dumbledore in the HBO series. The show will be filmed at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden where the original films were shot as well. It is slated to premiere on HBO in late 2026 or early 2027.