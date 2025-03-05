No Other Land OTT release: No Other Land, Oscar 2025's Best Documentary, chronicles settler violence and the Israeli demolitions of Palestinian homes in the occupied Hebron mountains of the West Bank.

The documentary consists primarily of personal camcorder footage filmed by its director and Palestinian activist Basel Adra, 28.

He turned this footage into a film with Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham, who co-directed it with Palestinian filmmaker Hamdan Ballal and Israeli filmmaker Rachel Szor.

No Other Land OTT release: When and where to watch In India, according to media reports, No Other Land will likely make its digital streaming debut with Amazon Prime Video soon. However, there has been no confirmation of it yet.

No Other Land: Plot The documentary follows the Israeli government's attempt to evict the villagers by force, having claimed the land for a military training facility and firing range in 1981.

Viewers see the local playground being torn down, the killing of Adra's brother by Israeli soldiers, and other attacks by Jewish settlers while the community tries to survive.

However, it also highlights the friendship between Palestinian Basel Adra and Israeli Yuval Abraham despite the long-standing Israel-Palestine conflict.

No Other Land: Oscar acceptance speech During the acceptance speech at the Oscars, the makers of No Other Land lamented the “ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people” and called on the world to “take serious actions to stop the injustice”.

Basel Adra, as quoted by Variety, said, “We call on the world to take serious actions to stop the injustice and to stop the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people.”

“No Other Land reflects the harsh reality that we have been enduring for decades and still resist,” he added.

No Other Land: Trivia Since its premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, No Other Land has received praise from all worldwide and won awards at major film festivals, including Toronto, Vancouver, and New York.

It also won the audience award and documentary film award at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2024, as well as the New York Film Critics Circle award for Best Non-Fiction Film.