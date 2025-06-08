No OTT release for Sitaare Zameen Par? Aamir Khan says he's not sure if ‘ill-timed’ movie will work at box office

As Aamir Khan gears up to mark his return to the silver screen on June 20 with sports comedy-drama Sitaare Zameen Par, the Bollywood star said he is unsure if his “ill-timed” movie will work at the box office, considering that currently, “only action is working”.

In an interview with Baradwaj Rangan's Galatta Plus, Aamir also revealed that fans who miss its theatrical release may never get the opportunity to watch Sitaare Zameen Par.

Dismissing reports of a YouTube release for the movie, the Dangal star said that it will only be released in theatres and not on any other OTT platform.

‘Completely ill-timed’ In a candid discussion of what Aamir thinks about the box office fate of his upcoming release, the actor said his films always release at a time when “it’s completely ill-timed”.

“My film is a comedy, but right now only the action is working. When my comedy film comes out, time action films are working,” he said, explaining.

For instance, he said, “When Ghajini came, my film was action, but action wasn’t working then. Nobody wants to see action.”

Aamir said he is “constantly stressed” about not knowing that right now, everyone wants to see action. “The last 12 films have been action and blockbusters.”

So, he said that while he believes that Sitaare Zameen Par is a heartwarming and beautiful story that will connect deeply with people, “right now, everyone wants to see action films.”

Aamir Khan, therefore, said, “When I look at the film today, I think I am quite happy with it. I think what we set out to make, we have made. Will it work at the box office? I have no idea.”

About Sitaare Zameen Par The story revolves around a disgraced former basketball coach who, following a run-in with the law and a display of insensitivity, is ordered by the court to train a group of individuals on the autism spectrum, in addition to paying a monetary penalty.

Produced under Aamir Khan’s banner, the film has been described in a light-hearted tagline: “1 Tingu Basketball Coach, 10 Toofani SITAARE aur unki journey.”

Genelia Deshmukh features as the actor’s romantic interest, adding an emotional layer to this inspiring sports drama.