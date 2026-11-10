No phones, no TV: How Ghajini fame Asin and Micromax founder Rahul Sharma are raising their daughter Arin

Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma once built a business around mobile phones. Today, the entrepreneur says his approach to raising his daughter is markedly different from the screen-led environment that has become common in many households.

Sharma, who is married to actor Asin Thottumkal, has revealed that the couple have not introduced their daughter, Arin Rayn Sharma, to television or mobile phones. Instead, they have filled their home with books, including those meant for students several years older than her.

Speaking during a 2025 interaction with MyGov India, Sharma said: “We have not given Arin any screens thus far — no TVs or mobile phones. We only have books at home. We probably have more books at home than Arin has at her school. She is in Class 2 right now, but we already have books for Classes 8 and 9 at home.”

He also joked about the family's extensive book collection, adding: “I quip once in a while, saying, ‘Let her appear for the Class 10 board exam as well. What difference does it make?’ It’s all Asin’s contribution to us.”

The remarks offer a glimpse into the couple's parenting choices, particularly their emphasis on reading and learning rather than introducing screens at an early age.

Rahul Sharma credits Asin for daughter's upbringing Sharma credited Asin with taking the lead in creating the learning-focused environment at home. He has also spoken about her role in supporting him and managing responsibilities within the family.

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During the same interaction, he described his wife as an important source of support, saying: “You are not only fighting a battle outside but also dealing with one at home, right? She is the one who takes care of the latter in our household. I have never met a person like her in my life.”

The couple's daughter was seven years old at the time of the 2025 interview. Sharma also said she could understand and speak around 12 languages, including Korean, Japanese, Thai and Chinese.

From Micromax to a screen-free household Sharma co-founded Micromax, which became one of India's prominent mobile phone brands during the feature-phone and early smartphone boom. The company competed with established international brands before the Indian smartphone market became increasingly dominated by global manufacturers.

His comments on parenting offer an interesting contrast with his professional association with the mobile phone industry. However, Sharma's remarks describe the family's own choices and should not be read as a universal prescription for raising children.

What is Asin doing now? Asin established herself in Tamil and Telugu cinema before making her Hindi film debut opposite Aamir Khan in Ghajini (2008). She subsequently appeared in films such as Ready, Housefull 2, Bol Bachchan and Khiladi 786.