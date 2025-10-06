No Smashing Pumpkins for Mumbai, Bengaluru; band cancels India debut - here's why

The Smashing Pumpkins, a Chicago-based alternative grunge band, will no longer be performing in Bengaluru and Mumbai, cancelling their much-awaited India debut.

As part of their Rock Invasion 2025 Asia Tour, the band was to perform at Bengaluru's Terraform Arena on 11 October and at Jio World Garden in Mumbai on 12 October.

They have cited “unforeseen logistical challenges” as the reason for dropping both shows, postponing the band's first appearance in India for an indefinite time.

Why did The Smashing Pumpkins cancel their India tour? In a public statement on the official Facebook page, The Smashing Pumpkins said, “Due to unexpected logistical challenges and conditions out of our control, we have to cancel our two upcoming shows in Bangalore and Mumbai.”

The band explained that they cannot perform these shows up to the standards that we and our fans expect, making it clear that the decision was made out of concern for the quality of the performances.

About The Smashing Pumpkins The Smashing Pumpkins, formed in Chicago in the 1990s, is led by frontman Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin. The band is known for their significant influence on the alternative rock and grunge scenes.

The Smashing Pumpkins are one of the most influential bands of the '90s.

Long-awaited India debut The Smashing Pumpkins were scheduled to perform their first-ever concerts in India this October, marking a major milestone for both the group and their Indian fan base.

The Mumbai and Bengaluru shows were expected to feature a three-decade-spanning setlist, including classics such as ‘Tonight, Tonight’, ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’, ‘1979’ and ‘Today’.

