No stunts, only swagger – How Rakesh Bedi stole Dhurandhar with nothing but nerve and timing

In a franchise packed with powerhouse stars, Rakesh Bedi's Jameel Jamali stands out as one of its most memorable creations. Jameel is portrayed as a Karachi-based politician who pursues personal gain by any means necessary — a slippery, self-serving operator embedded in Pakistan's political machinery. Hamza is married to Yalina, the daughter of the weaselly politician Jameel, which places Bedi's character in a uniquely powerful position in the narrative — he is both comic relief and a crucial pivot in the spy operation at the heart of the story.

Even before The Revenge, Bedi's Jamali had made a deep impression. In a film where the ensemble featured Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Ranveer Singh — each commanding the screen in their own right — Bedi held his own with complete assurance.

Much like Rampal's brooding intensity, Madhavan's quiet menace, and Khanna's razor-sharp delivery, Bedi's Jamali was not a character you could look away from. Where others had spectacle, he had subtlety. Where others had action, he had timing.

The Revenge takes Jameel Jamali to a completely different level. Without giving anything away, Bedi, as the politician, continues his role as usual and delivers a major twist toward the end — one that reframes everything the audience thought they knew about Jameel. It is the kind of payoff that rewards those who have followed the character across both films, and Bedi executes it with the quiet confidence of an actor who has been holding something back all along.

What makes Bedi's performance so compelling is the degree of difficulty involved. Playing a buffoonish, morally flexible Pakistani politician in a film that is otherwise deadly serious is a tightrope act. Tip too far into farce and you puncture the tension. Play it too straight and the character loses its charm. Bedi never once loses his footing.

He supplies some of the few moments of actually intended humour in the film, and is particularly entertaining as the buffoonish Jameel. But the comedy is never cheap. It is rooted in character — in the particular vanity and slipperiness of a man who has survived in politics by never quite committing to anything. That is a nuanced piece of writing, and Bedi honours every layer of it.

There is also something to be said for the physical grammar of the performance. The way Jamali carries himself — the slightly puffed chest, the politician's practised smile that never quite reaches his eyes — tells you everything about who this man is before he has uttered a single word. In lesser hands, these would be broad strokes. In Bedi's, they are precision work. He understands that in an ensemble of this scale, you do not get long stretches of screen time to make your mark. Every scene has to count, and every scene does.

The warmth on set was palpable. Ranveer Singh, on Bedi's last day of shoot, took the microphone and declared that if the film earns ₹1,000 crore, ₹500 crore would be because of Rakesh ji. Filmibeat Director Aditya Dhar was equally effusive, telling Bedi that when his last shooting day arrived, he would cry.

Those are not throwaway compliments. They are the measure of how deeply a performance can land — not just with audiences, but with the people who watched it being made. There is a particular kind of respect that veteran character actors earn on a set — not the loud, headline-grabbing admiration that follows a lead actor, but something quieter and more considered. It is the respect of colleagues who know exactly how hard what you are doing actually is. That is the regard Bedi commands here, and it speaks volumes.