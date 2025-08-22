Nobody 2 Review: Bob Odenkirk’s family holiday turns into a delightful war with Sharon Stone

‘Show some restraint,’ is Hutch Mansell’s advice to his son. But he does not follow the lesson himself! And thank goodness for the gore and violence, you forget how fake the fights and ear-splitting dishoom-dishoom sounds we heard in last week’s Bollywood biggie. Even though the pandemic did not bring the original Nobody to our screens (you can watch it on Jio Hotstar), the second film is easy to follow.

Bob Odenkirk plays Hutch Mansell, who lays waste to an entire Russian brotherhood because they took his daughter’s Kitty cat bracelet. Not just all the hoods, but he burns all the money they have been moving. Now he has to kill several men because he is paying back ‘the Barber’ (Colin Salmon). This makes him as boring as ever to his wife, Becca (Connie Nielson), and even though his kids know daddy’s not the dull, cowardly man they sneered at, they still don’t understand him.

So a holiday to the childhood holiday town, Plummerville, is justified. The cheesy rides, the holiday cabins, and the bootleggers who are laundering money. Grandpa is cantankerous but fun, and an uncle Harry (RZA) adds to the guffaws and the action.

Comedy, carnage, and sharon stone Speaking of action, even though they are set pieces with awesome songs in the background, you realise it is typical of director Timo Tjahanto (The Beekeeper 2, Last Train to New York), the action starts from minute one and is relentless and fun throughout the 89-minute runtime. Short and explosive this film is, and I was resisting the urge to compare it to the never-ending story we watched last week.

The comedy was not just situational - I mean, who would have thought a silly duck ride would make me snort coffee through my nose! I loved how Nina Simone’s song ‘Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood’ was juxtaposed wonderfully in the original film, but giggled when Celine Dion belted out ‘The Power of Love’.

The kids are all right in the film, and unlike kids from Bollywood movies, they are not annoying at all. It is a relief to not see an almost grown-up Sammy Mansell turn into Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

It is such a pleasure to see Sharon Stone as the evil boss. She’s jaw-droppingly gorgeous and mean. A great foil to the irritated dad that Bob Odenkirk plays. This is a fun, violent, murderous ride in small-town USA. I stepped out having ploughed through caramel and cheese popcorn and hummed a hit by Cliff Richards: ‘We’re all going on a summer holiday.’

Manisha Lakhe is a poet, film critic, traveller, founder of Caferati — an online writer’s forum, hosts Mumbai’s oldest open mic, and teaches advertising, films and communication. She can be reached on Twitter at @manishalakhe.