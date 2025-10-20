'Nobody could have foreseen...': SRK reflects on 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, says film left a 'happy effect'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's classic romantic film, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', which completed 30 glorious years continues to receive the same from fans across the globe.

As the film marks its 30th anniversary this year, the Bollywood Badshah reflected on the love that he has received for playing the beloved character of "Raj".

Speaking to Variety, SRK said, "It doesn't feel like it's been 30 years since 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' released. I'm truly grateful for all the love that I have received from people from across the world for playing Raj. Nobody could have foreseen the kind of place the film made in the hearts of people around the world."

The 'Jawan' star also revisited the impact that his film has left among the real audiences, adding how couples admit to falling in love or getting married after watching DDLJ. "I also feel that it has had such a happy effect on the pop culture of India and South Asian," the actor said.

Shah Rukh Khan credited the film's massive success to the "pure heart" of the entire team and the efforts of director Aditya Chopra. "The clarity that Adi had about 'DDLJ' and especially because of the blessings of Yash ji (legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra)", he said.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kajol, who played the female lead as Simran, stated that her character represents millions of girls in India.

"The viewers who adored this film at 16 are now watching it with their children, owning it more fiercely with every passing year. It's become the template of how Indian cinema dreams of love," she added.

Kajol also spoke about her chemistry with SRK and explained that they have an "understanding, a rhythm, and a trust."

