‘Nobody does it like Deepika Padukone’: Fans celebrate 18 years of the Bollywood star

Actor Deepika Padukone, who made a dream Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om (2007), has completed 18 years in the film industry. Over nearly two decades, the actor has emerged as one of the most bankable and influential stars in Indian cinema — balancing commercial success with critically acclaimed performances.

Advertisement

As she marks the milestone, fans across social media are celebrating the 39-year-old star’s remarkable journey, revisiting her best performances and chart-topping films.

From a debut hit to box office royalty Deepika Padukone’s debut film Om Shanti Om not only announced her arrival but also became a blockbuster, earning ₹148.16 crore worldwide. She followed it up with hits like Love Aaj Kal ( ₹116.22 crore) and Cocktail ( ₹122.99 crore), proving her versatility early on.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone on cliches about Indian accent, skin colour in Hollywood

Her portrayal of Naina Talwar in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani ( ₹319.6 crore) and Meenamma in Chennai Express ( ₹424.54 crore) cemented her position as one of the leading stars of her generation.

Advertisement

Her long-running collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali resulted in some of her most iconic roles — from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela ( ₹207.33 crore) and Bajirao Mastani ( ₹355.61 crore) to Padmaavat ( ₹571.96 crore). Each film reinforced her ability to combine grandeur with emotional depth.

Deepika also shone in slice-of-life dramas like Piku ( ₹148.96 crore) and Tamasha ( ₹131.84 crore), earning praise for bringing vulnerability and warmth to everyday characters.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan confirms romance with Deepika Padukone in King

Her action avatar in Pathaan turned theatres into stadiums, with the film grossing over ₹1,050 crore worldwide. She followed it with a powerful cameo in Jawan, and two major releases last year — Fighter ( ₹337.2 crore) and Kalki 2898 AD, which crossed ₹1,200 crore at the domestic box office.

Advertisement

“18 years of consistency, grace and growth” As fans celebrated her 18-year journey, the internet was flooded with admiration posts and nostalgic throwbacks.

One user wrote on X, “18 years of Deepika Padukone. A career built on consistency, smart choices and growth. She has earned her place and her respect.”

Another commented, “Deepika is one of the few women in Bollywood using her influence to demand change in an industry long unfair to women. Her choices will open doors for many young actors after her.”

Several fans highlighted her accolades, calling her a “global icon” — recalling her four Filmfare Awards, three IIFA Awards, and recognition as one of Time’s 100 most influential people (2018).

Advertisement

Also Read | Deepika Padukone fans claim Kalki makers removed her name from OTT credit roll

Another admirer wrote, “When it’s do or die, nobody does it like Deepika Padukone. From powerful performances to massive box office runs, her filmography is iconic.”

Beyond the big screen Apart from her acting career, Deepika has also established herself as a successful entrepreneur with her skincare brand 82°E, which has become a favourite among beauty enthusiasts.

Currently, the actor was last seen in Singham Again and will soon reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for King, one of the most anticipated films of the year.