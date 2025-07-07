Nora Fatehi breaks down at airport as she heads out of India after cryptic post

Bollywood actor, dancer Nora Fatehi struggled to hold back tears as she rushed to the Mumbai airport on Sunday evening. A video of her has surfaced online where she tried avoiding paparazzi amid a seeming crisis.

Nora Fatehi in tears at airport In the video, Nora was seen making her way quickly to the airport entry gate. She wiped her tears off and even avoided a fan who tried asking her for a selfie. She was all dressed in black. She also wore black sunglasses, which partly hid her tears.

Nora, who is usually seen pausing and posing for paparazzi in and out of the city, avoided interaction. Her bodyguard was seen hurrying behind her. They were most likely flying out of India.

Nora's video has left fans concerned about her well-being.

A fan wrote in the comments, “Why she is crying (sic).”

“What’s wrong if she is crying? She is a human like everyone and she have emotions too! We don’t know what happened to her and what she is going through… so let’s not judge her (sic),” added another.

One more commented, “Guys plz stop trolling her she is not in condition to give some shoot becz someone close to her is passed away and she is in rush to reach there and let be a little respective (sic).”

“Can you guys plz stop. She lost someone in her family (sic),” added someone else.

Nora Fatehi's cryptic post While the reason behind Nora’s emotional breakdown remains unclear, earlier she took to her Instagram Story and shared a cryptic post.

She posted a prayer in Urdu on her Instagram Stories — one that is traditionally recited when someone passes away. She is yet to share more details.

Nora Fatehi Nora Fatehi, born to Moroccan parents and raised in Toronto, made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014. She rose to fame with her hit dance numbers like Dilbar, O Saki Saki, Kamariya, and Garmi. She also appeared on reality shows such as Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

On the film front, Nora was last seen in Netflix’s series The Royals, alongside Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Chunky Pandey, and Zeenat Aman. Coming up next, she will be seen in the Kannada action drama KD – The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Jisshu Sengupta.