Nora Fatehi stuns at American Music Awards 2025 in Las Vegas | Watch

Nora Fatehi is soaring after the success of her latest single, “Snake”, featuring Jason Derulo. The singer and actor made an appearance at this year’s American Music Awards, hosted by Jennifer Lopez, in Las Vegas.

Nora Fatehi at American Music Awards 2025 The award ceremony was scheduled for the early hours of May 27 (India time) at the newly opened Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, USA. The singer and actor is celebrating the success of her latest single with Jason Derulo, which topped the BBC Asian Music charts and has garnered over 130 million views.

At 33 years old, she is also breaking barriers and representing South Asians on the global stage, having appeared on several international platforms, including BBC Asian Network, The Kelly Clarkson Show and MTV UK.

Know about performers at American Music Awards 2025 Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Benson Boone, Reneé Rapp, and Lainey Wilson will feature their performances at the 51st American Music Awards, offering a diverse blend of genres and styles. Pop star Jackson will be honored with the Icon Award and deliver a performance, while Rod Stewart will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and also take the stage.

Who all are under nominations at American Music Awards 2025? Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with 10 nominations. AMA winners are chosen by fan votes. The top honour, Artist of the Year, features Kendrick competing against pop icon Taylor Swift, who holds the record for the most AMAs won (40) and recently completed the highest-grossing concert tour ever.

Other nominees for Artist of the Year comprise Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Morgan Wallen, Billie Eilish, Zack Bryan, and SZA. Post Malone is also in contention for eight awards, including Favourite Male Country Artist and Favorite Country Album for F-1 Trillion.