Nora Fatehi dating T-Series's chairman Bhushan Kumar? Dilbar hitmaker reacts to rumours

Almost five years ago, rumours about actor-dancer Nora Fatehi dating T-Series chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar went viral. The same rumours made their way back on social media recently. Only this time, Fatehi broke her silence on her alleged romance with Kumar, who is already married.

For the unversed, Bhushan Kumar is married to actor-filmmaker Divya Khosla. They also have a son who was born in 2011.

Nora Fatehi reacts to her affair rumours The dating rumours of Nora Fatehi and Kumar resurfaced on TikTok.

A Reddit post featured Nora Fatehi's comment under a TikTok about her rumoured affair with Bhushan Kumar. The video featured an old post from Reddit, questioning how she could afford ‘the bags, the outfits, the cars and the confidence.' It was alleged that she was having an affair with Kumar.

Reacting to the old claims, Nora Fatehi commented on the TikTok video. “Wow,” she reacted with a laughing face emoji.

See post:

“It’s soooooo reckless to spread things from a reddit sub, that’s based on pure gossip ONLY, on a platform like TikTok where people will actually believe anything they hear and see…. damaging reputations for a few views and likes,” wrote a user in the comment section of the post.

“Wow this is such an old post,” read an excerpt from another comment.

“Lmfao why did she even comment now it's gonna bring more eyeballs, not her setting herself up,” one joked.

Who is Nora Fatehi dating now? Meanwhile, Nora is rumoured to be dating Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi. The rumour grew stronger after he liked one of her posts. Reportedly, she also attended AFCON 2025 matches in Morocco.

However, she has not yet confirmed the dating speculations.

About Nora Fatehi For the unversed, Nora Fatehi is of Moroccan descent. She is from Canada but calls herself "Indian at heart". She went viral after the Bollywood film Satyameva Jayate's song, Dilbar. In it, she was featured in the recreated version of the song.

She starred in films like Street Dancer 3D, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Be Happy, and Madgaon Express, to name only a few. She has also judged reality dance shows Dance Deewane Juniors and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.