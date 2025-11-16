Nora Fatehi opens up about allegations linked to Dawood Ibrahim drug party: ‘I don’t associate myself with…'

Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has reacted to the Dawood Ibrahim drug party allegations on social media. Taking to her Instagram account, Fatehi denied her involvement.

Her name cropped up along with several other Bollywood actors and politicians after Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) uncovered a major drug syndicate linked to underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim, reported news agency PTI.

Nora Fatehi on Dawood Ibrahim drug party allegations In a long note, Nora Fatehi wrote on Instagram, "I DONT go to Parties.. Im constantly on flights.. Im a workoholic, I dont have a personal life.. I dont associate myself with people like that (sic)”.

She added, “And on my off days im at home on a beach in Dubai or with my high school friends! I spend my entire days and nights working on my dreams and goals! Dont believe anything you read! (sic)"

Talking about becoming an easy target, she also warned others about using her name.

“It seems like my name is an easy target! but i wont allow it to happen this time! It happened once before, you guys tried to destroy me with LIES and it didnt work.. i watched silently as everyone tried their best to slander my name, smear my reputation and use me as clickbait! Please refrain from using my name and image on situations that have absolutely NOTHING to do with me! This will come with a heavy heavy price! Respectfully (sic),” she concluded.

See post:

Nora Fatehi on Instagram.

Celebs named in alleged drug party Not just Nora Fatehi, reportedly, rapper Loka, actress Shraddha Kapoor, socialite Orry and director duo Abbas-Mustan's names cropped up in the alleged drug party. It is said that Zeeshan Siddiqui, who shares a close equation with Salman Khan, was also named in the matter.

The syndicate was allegedly run by the wanted drug lord Salim Dola. The Dawood associate seemingly operated the network from Dubai. If reports are true, he supplied mephedrone (M-Cat or Meow Meow) to multiple Indian states and even smuggled it overseas.

His son, Taher Dola, was extradited from the UAE in August. Reportedly, Taher gave out key information to investigators.

India Today reported Taher claimed that Bollywood actors, models, rappers, filmmakers and even Dawood’s relatives attended drug parties organised by him. Reportedly, these parties were held in India and abroad.

The remand copy mentioned that Taher not only arranged these parties but also supplied drugs at the events.

"The said accused has previously organised drug parties in the country and abroad with Alisha Parkar, Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddharth Kapoor, Zishan Siddiqui, Ori alias Orhan, Abbas Mastaan, Loka and many other people and has himself joined in them and is supplying drugs to these and other people," media reports quoted the document saying.