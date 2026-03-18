Nora Fatehi reacts to ‘vulgar’ song row from KD: The Devil: ‘Would hate for anyone to think I endorse this’

Actor Nora Fatehi has addressed the controversy surrounding the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil, saying she had no knowledge of the Hindi version of the track that sparked backlash online.

The song recently drew criticism on social media for what many users described as vulgar lyrics and suggestive choreography. The controversy intensified after the Hindi version of the track went viral, prompting widespread outrage and criticism from several quarters.

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According to reports, the issue even reached Parliament, where the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting assured that action had been taken against the song. Following the backlash, the makers eventually removed the Hindi version from YouTube.

Also Read | Karnataka women’s commission writes to CBFC over Nora Fatehi track

“I Would Hate For Anyone To Think I Endorse This” Breaking her silence on the issue, Nora Fatehi took to Instagram and shared a video message explaining her side of the story. In the caption accompanying the video, the actor clarified that she did not endorse the controversial version of the track.

“I would hate for anyone to think I endorse this. Thank you for the backlash because of this pressure, the filmmakers have luckily taken it down,” she wrote.

The actor also urged people not to continue circulating the track online, saying that sharing it only gives the song more visibility.

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“I’d also request everyone to stop sharing the song because you're just giving it a platform unnecessarily,” she added.

At the same time, Nora spoke about the personal criticism she has faced during the controversy. Calling out the attacks on her character, she said it was unfortunate that some people were using the situation as an opportunity to target her.

“On a side note, I see some of you guys trying to use this as an opportunity to attack my character. It’s unfortunate,” she said.

“I Shot The Song Three Years Ago In Kannada” In the video message, Nora explained that she had filmed the song around three years ago in Kannada when she agreed to be part of the project.

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“Hi guys, I just want to come on here to discuss this controversy regarding the song… first of all, I’m in the middle of grieving a loss of one of my closest friends, so I haven’t been able to see what’s going on,” she said.

She added that she only became aware of the controversy recently due to limited network access.

Clarifying the timeline, Nora said she had initially signed on for the song as part of a major film project and believed it was a remake of a well-known track.

“I shot this song three years ago in a language called Kannada. When I said yes to it, it was part of a big film. It was with a big icon, Sanjay Dutt—who would say no to working with him? I thought it was a remake of an iconic song,” she said.

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The actor stressed that she was unaware that a Hindi version of the song would later be released, which ultimately triggered the controversy.

Industry Reactions And Criticism The controversy began after the makers released Sarke Chunar in multiple languages, including Hindi. While the Kannada version did not initially attract the same level of scrutiny, the Hindi version was widely criticised for its lyrics and visuals.

Several organisations and celebrities weighed in on the issue. Singer Armaan Malik, the All India Cine Workers Association and the National Human Rights Commission were among those who condemned the track.

Lyricist Raqueeb Alam also reportedly warned earlier that the song could face censorship issues.

Film Release Remains On Track Despite the controversy surrounding the song, the upcoming film KD: The Devil continues to move forward with its scheduled release.

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Directed by Prem, the Kannada film features Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi among its key cast members. The film is slated to hit theatres on April 30.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.