Nora Fatehi’s bodyguard turns ‘superhero’, saves little girl from falling at movie theatre | Watch viral video

Bollywood actress and ace dancer Nora Fatehi, who is loved for her exceptional performances in movies and songs, was recently seen sharing a heartwarming moment with a fan in a movie theatre.

In a viral video shared by a paparazzo, Nora is seen in a theatre with a young girl when a shocking incident unfolds.

The heartwarming video shows Nora sharing her popcorn with the small child. As she tries to take the popcorn, the little girl loses her balance.

This is the moment that has made the video gone viral. Upon seeing the girl losing her balance, Nora's bodyguard, who was sitting a few seats away, jumps into action. He catches the girl just in time, saving her from any potential injury.

The quick reflexes of the bodyguard prevented a possible serious accident, which could injure the little girl.

His heroic action has taken the social media by storm

Internet hails superhero The video has since garnered lakhs of views, with people commending the heroic act of the bodyguard.

“Even the little kiddo was like, who's this superhero”? a person commented on Instagram.

Many lauded the bodyguard for his heroic save, calling his move a true display of alertness.

The comment section was also filled with heart and fire emojis.

One user even commented, “That's exactly why we love Nora Fatehi. She's so adorable and really a kind human being. My God bless her pure heart.”

Known for her dance performance in songs such as "Manohari", "Dilbar", "Jehda Nasha", and "Naah", as well as "Madgaon Express" and "Bhuj", Nora Fatehi has made a mark for herself in Bollywood. She rose to fame with her performance in the song “Dilbar” from “Satyameva Jayate”, which became a huge hit.

