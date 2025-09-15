Nostalgia alert! Gilmore Girls stars Alexis Bledel, Lauren Graham reunite at Emmys 2025

Los Angeles [US], September 15 (ANI): Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham left the fans of 'Gilmore Girls' with their reunion at the Emmys 2025.

Alexis and Lauren stepped out on the red carpet together in what became a rare yet nostalgic moment.

As per PEOPLE, the two coordinated in glam gowns with Graham, 58, in what would've no doubt been a Lorelai-approved black gown covered in floral cutouts by Akris, who dressed the star in the Poppy Evening Gown. Meanwhile, Bledel, 43, turned her rare red carpet appearance into one of the best-dressed looks of the night in a Marmar Halim silver beaded strapless column gown from the label's Pre-Fall 2025 Collection.

The actresses also took to the stage to honour the 25th anniversary of the series, which lasted for seven seasons, and the revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

"Twenty-five years ago, a show called Gilmore Girls apparently took the season of fall hostage," Graham said. (Based on several years of streaming data, fall is when a lot of people watch Gilmore Girls on Netflix.)

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Paying homage to their quick dialogue and witty banter their characters had throughout the show, Graham and Bledel continued to reflect on how, despite being a legacy show, they were a "very small show" that "had nothing."

"We had scripts." "Great scripts." "Big scripts." "Terrifying scripts," they quickly said.

"We saved up all year long to have one snow episode," Graham said before mentioning that E.R. also filmed on the same Warner Bros. lot. "They had Clooney! They could've let us have the damn snow," Graham quipped.