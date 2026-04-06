Not Aditya Dhar, meet the silent co-director of Dhurandhar 2: ‘Delivered excellence’

Dhurandhar is a labour of love, helmed by Aditya Dhar, who is the writer, director and co-producer of the two-part films. As Dhurandhar 2 is heading towards becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever, Dhar introduced Shivkumar Panicker from his team, who was tasked with editing the film. Dhar called Panicker the ‘silent co-director’ of his project.
Taking to social media, Aditya Dhar wrote, “Here’s to Shivkumar Panicker.”
As Panicker and Dhar have worked together for a long time now, the Dhurandhar director lauded him for his skills. “Some relationships in filmmaking aren’t built on a single film, they’re built over years of trust, instinct, and standing by each other when it matters the most. Shiv has been that for me and much more. He is not just my editor. He is my closest friend, my brother, my confidant, the kind of person whose loyalty is so absolute, it humbles you. The kind of person who would stand for you, fight for you and if it ever came to it, even lay everything on the line for you. And then there’s the genius. Shiv is, without a doubt, one of the sharpest and smartest film editors I have ever known. But what makes him truly exceptional is not just his craft, it’s his instinct. His understanding of rhythm, emotion, and storytelling is almost frighteningly precise. He doesn’t just edit a film, he breathes life into it.”
Talking about their journey with Dhurandhar 1 and 2, Dhar revealed how his editor meticulously divided the film into two parts. For the unversed, Dhurandhar was shot as a single film but was released later in two instalments.
Aditya Dhar said, “With Dhurandhar, what he pulled off feels nothing short of miracle. Yes, the decision to split the film into two parts was mine but the responsibility of making that decision work fell entirely on him. And the way he carried that on his shoulders, the way he shaped it, elevated it, and made it seamless was extraordinary. In timelines that were, quite honestly, the craziest I have ever seen.”
Dhurandhar 2 released after a gap of a little more than 3 months since the release of its prequel on 5th December 2025.
Recalling the pressure from the limited timing between each chapter, Dhar admitted that anyone could break in such a situation.
“Where films of this scale take months, sometimes years to edit, Shiv delivered in a matter of days. Days. And not just delivered, he delivered excellence. The sharpest possible version of the film, under pressure that would break most people. What we achieved with Dhurandhar, the scale, the quality, the deadlines is unheard of. It breaks every conventional norm that filmmaking has followed for years. And a massive part of that credit belongs to him. But what makes this even more special is that his contribution didn’t begin in the edit room.”
“He was there from the very beginning. Like a silent co-director," Dhar praised his editor for his contributions that went beyond the editing room.
He wrapped up, saying that he doesn't imagine making a film without Shivkumar Panicker.
Aditya Dhar's post has received a lot of love from fans for appreciating his team. Anil Kapoor, Mukesh Chabbra and Danish Pandor also reacted to his post.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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