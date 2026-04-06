Not Aditya Dhar, meet the silent co-director of Dhurandhar 2: ‘Delivered excellence’

Dhurandhar is a labour of love, helmed by Aditya Dhar, who is the writer, director and co-producer of the two-part films. As Dhurandhar 2 is heading towards becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever, Dhar introduced Shivkumar Panicker from his team, who was tasked with editing the film. Dhar called Panicker the ‘silent co-director’ of his project.

Aditya Dhar pens heartwarming note for Dhurandhar editor Taking to social media, Aditya Dhar wrote, “Here’s to Shivkumar Panicker.”

As Panicker and Dhar have worked together for a long time now, the Dhurandhar director lauded him for his skills. “Some relationships in filmmaking aren’t built on a single film, they’re built over years of trust, instinct, and standing by each other when it matters the most. Shiv has been that for me and much more. He is not just my editor. He is my closest friend, my brother, my confidant, the kind of person whose loyalty is so absolute, it humbles you. The kind of person who would stand for you, fight for you and if it ever came to it, even lay everything on the line for you. And then there’s the genius. Shiv is, without a doubt, one of the sharpest and smartest film editors I have ever known. But what makes him truly exceptional is not just his craft, it’s his instinct. His understanding of rhythm, emotion, and storytelling is almost frighteningly precise. He doesn’t just edit a film, he breathes life into it.”

Releasing Dhurandhar in two parts Talking about their journey with Dhurandhar 1 and 2, Dhar revealed how his editor meticulously divided the film into two parts. For the unversed, Dhurandhar was shot as a single film but was released later in two instalments.

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Aditya Dhar said, “With Dhurandhar, what he pulled off feels nothing short of miracle. Yes, the decision to split the film into two parts was mine but the responsibility of making that decision work fell entirely on him. And the way he carried that on his shoulders, the way he shaped it, elevated it, and made it seamless was extraordinary. In timelines that were, quite honestly, the craziest I have ever seen.”

Dhurandhar 2 released after a gap of a little more than 3 months since the release of its prequel on 5th December 2025.

Recalling the pressure from the limited timing between each chapter, Dhar admitted that anyone could break in such a situation.

“Where films of this scale take months, sometimes years to edit, Shiv delivered in a matter of days. Days. And not just delivered, he delivered excellence. The sharpest possible version of the film, under pressure that would break most people. What we achieved with Dhurandhar, the scale, the quality, the deadlines is unheard of. It breaks every conventional norm that filmmaking has followed for years. And a massive part of that credit belongs to him. But what makes this even more special is that his contribution didn’t begin in the edit room.”

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“He was there from the very beginning. Like a silent co-director," Dhar praised his editor for his contributions that went beyond the editing room.

He wrapped up, saying that he doesn't imagine making a film without Shivkumar Panicker.

Aditya Dhar's post has received a lot of love from fans for appreciating his team. Anil Kapoor, Mukesh Chabbra and Danish Pandor also reacted to his post.