Not Ahaan Panday or Aneet Padda, THIS filmmaker is the most Popular Indian Celebrity of this week; find out who

Not Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan, this week's most popular celebrity is a young filmmaker who just dropped a blockbuster. The 39-year-old filmmaker secured the top spot, dethroning debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who have been trending ever since their debut film, Saiyaara, released on 18 July.

Most Popular Indian Celebrity of the week Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is the most popular celebrity as of now.

According to IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list, Kanagaraj took the top spot after the release of his film, Coolie.

Not so surprisingly, Coolie actor Rajinikanth also became the second most popular celebrity on the list.

Kanagaraj’s film Coolie is currently dominating the ticket window. The film revolves around the story of an ex-union leader called Deva (played by Rajinikanth) who wants to solve the mystery of his friend's (played by Sathyaraj) death. In his pursuit, he comes face-to-face with gangster Simon (played by Nagarjuna) and his trusted lieutenant Dayal (played by Soubin Shahir).

Besides them, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Rachita Ram and others are also a part of the film.

Pooja Hegde and Aamir Khan star in special appearances in the film.

According to Sacnilk, Coolie crossed the ₹200 crore mark in India earlier this week. The film team shared that the film has now crossed the ₹400 crore mark worldwide.

While late actor Sridevi became the third most popular celeb, Ahaan went down to the fourth spot. However, Aneet is now in 9th spot.

Coolie clashed with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2. War 2 stars secured their position in the list as well. While Hrithik Roshan is in 8th place, Jr NTR, who made his Bollywood debut, took the 11th spot. On the other hand, Kiara Advani is in 15th position. War 2 director Ayan Mukerji ranked 18th.

Meanwhile, actor Adarsh Gourav managed the 5th place, thanks to his international series Alien Earth. While Kritika Kamra is in 10th place with her latest series, Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardian, her co-star Sunny Hinduja ranked 17th. Surveen Chawla took the 16th position for Andhera.