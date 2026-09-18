Not Dhurandhar, Hanuman Ansh, Gondhal becomes India's official entry to Oscars 2027: Check film's plot, cast and more

Marathi thriller drama Gondhal was named India's official entry to the Oscars 2027. On Friday, the Film Federation of India (FFI) announced it. The film has been chosen as the first official entry over the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, Dhurandhar, and the sleeper hit, Hanuman Ansh.

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Gondhal selected as India's official entry to Oscars Written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, Gondhal is set in rural Maharashtra. The film focuses on a night during a traditional ritual centred around a newlywed couple.

Gondhal beats Ikkis, Dhurandhar, Hanuman Ansh Gondhal was chosen as India's submission in the Best International Feature category for the 99th Academy Awards. It was picked from a list of 33 films, shared P Sheshadri, chairperson of the committee.

Out of 33 submitted films, 14 were in Hindi, four in Marathi, Telugu, and Gujarati each, three in Tamil and one in Malayalam and Nagamese. One of them was also a silent film.

"This year we've had four Marathi films, 14 Hindi films, and others films, all the films were good. It's a happy moment for Indian cinema, for Marathi cinema. This time the official entry is 'Gondhal'," Sheshadri told reporters as per PTI.

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"We've watched 33 films in last ten days of different languages. There were many other good films for which we were debating about. 'Angh' and 'Ikkis' were in top three list apart from 'Gondhal'," he added.

The list of 33 films which were submitted to FFI included Yami Gautam's Haq, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Hanuman Ansh, Sunny Deol's Border 2, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Ram Charan's Peddi and Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur.

Also Read | Hanuman Ansh misses Oscar race after team misses submission deadline

Meet the jury The jury panel consisted of P Sheshadri, Vijay Patkar, Hutu Kanodia, Shanti Kumar, Sandeep Parashar, Sanjay Patil, Sabu Joseph, Anil Thomas, Vivek Vaswani, Bijon Dasgupta, Haasan, Vasan, and Tannishtha Chatterjee.

About Gondhal Gondhal premiered at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in the Indian Panorama segment in Goa in 2025. Director Davakhar won the Silver Peacock for Best Director at the event.

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Plot Set against the midnight carnival of the ritualistic Gondhal dance in rural Maharashtra. It follows the story of Suman, a newlywed woman who is trapped in a troubled marriage. As she feels trapped and suffocated, she plots a murder and an escape plan with her lover. She uses the acred tradition of the Gondhal ritual into a ploy of desire and revenge which forms the crux of the film.

Cast Gondhal stars Ishita Deshmukh in the lead alongside Yogesh Sohoni, Kishor Kadam, Suresh Vishwakarma, Nishad Bhoir, Anuj Prabhu, Vitthal Kale in key roles.

The music of the film is helmed by Ilaiyaraaja.

The film was release on November 14, 2025.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.