Not Hema Malini or Meena Kumari, Dharmendra's first love was THIS woman, separated after India-Pakistan partition

Veteran actor Dharmendra continues to rule the hearts of millions across the globe. But ever wondered who was his first love? Not it isn't Meena Kumari, or his first wife Prakash Kaur or even second wife Hema Malini. The Sholay actor had once talked about his childhood crush whom he lost after the India-Pakistan partition in 1947.

Who was Dharmendra's first love? Dharmendra shared about Hamida in an episode of Salman Khan-hosted show, Dus Ka Dum. Appearing on the show alongside Bobby Deol, Dharmendra recalled his school days in Punjab when he fell for his teacher's daughter, Hamida.

Turns out Hamida was older than the veteran.

Hamida Their innocent love began when Dharmendra was in the 6th standard, while Hamida was in the 8th.

The veteran revealed how mesmerised he was with Hamida. While she would help him study, Dharmendra shared that he would hesitate to even look at her.

"Hum man hi man mein kehte rehte the. Thandi aahen bharte rehte the. Samne wali ko maloom hi nahi tha (We kept saying it silently in our hearts. We kept letting out cold sighs. The one in front never even knew),” Dharmendra shared about love during his younger days.

When Bobby asked him about a specific poem written by Dharmendra for a ‘very beautiful girl’, Dharmendra called it infatuation.

“Main jab padhta tha, partition nahi hua tha — tab ki baat hai. (This is from the time when I was studying, before the Partition had happened).”

He went on to share the poetry: “Main chhota tha, maasoom thi umar meri. Woh kya thi, pata nahi. Paas jaane ko jiske, saath baithne ko jiske ji chahta tha. Woh taliba thi aathvi ki, main chhathi ka tha. Hamare school teacher ki beti thi, naam Hamida tha (I was little, innocent in age. I don’t know what she was to me. I just wanted to go near her, to sit beside her. She was an eighth-grade student, and I was in sixth. She was our schoolteacher’s daughter—her name was Hamida).”

"Yuhin muskura deti, main paas chala jaata. Woh khaamosh rehti, main sar jhuka deta. Woh poochti kuch aur thi, main keh kuch aur jaata tha. (She would smile softly, and I would walk closer. She would stay silent, and I’d lower my head. She would ask one thing, and I would end up saying something else)."

“Woh kehti, 'Udaas mat ho, Dharam. Abhi waqt hai, tere imtihaan mein sab theek ho jaayega.' Keh kar chali jaati, main dekhta rehta. Woh ojhal ho jaati, main sochta rehta, 'Sawaal kya hai, yaar?' (She would say 'Don’t be sad Dharam. There’s still time for your exams.' She would say this and walk away, while I kept watching her go. As she disappeared from sight, I kept thinking, 'What’s the question, man?')"

What happened to Hamida “Pakistan ban gaya, Hamida chali gayi (After Pakistan was formed, Hamida left India)," he added.

Dharmendra never saw Hamida again. However, he said that her memories remind him of his innocent love.

