Not Jailer 2, Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan collaborated for the first time four decades ago; Check out which film

Veteran actor Rajinikanth created a storm at the box office with Jailer 2. The much-awaited sequel released in theatres today, crossing the ₹50 crore mark in India, as per Sacnilk. The big-ticket film also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Sethupathi, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty. However, the highlight of the film was actor Hrithik Roshan's cameo appearance in the Tamil film.

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Jailer 2 reunites Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan Jailer 2 brings back memories of their first film together. While many might think Jailer 2 marks their first collaboration, it's actually their reunion on screen.

Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan worked together for the first time 40 years ago. Both starred together in the blockbuster Hindi film Bhagwan Dada.

About Bhagwan Dada Released in 1986, the film featured Hrithik Roshan as a child artist while Rajinikanth played the lead. Roshan played the role of Rajinikanth's on-screen adopted son.

The film also featured Rakesh Roshan, Sridevi, Tina Munim, Paresh Rawal and Danny Denzongpa.

Bhagwan Dada was directed by J Om Prakash, Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandfather.

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When Rajinikanth took the blame for younger Hrithik Roshan Hrithik Roshan once opened up about working with Rajinikanth in Bhagwan Dada when he was 12 years old. In an interview in 2017, Roshan revealed that Rajinikanth showered him with kindness and ignored mistakes made by him as a child on the sets. He described the veteran as his friend.

Hrithik Roshan told Samachar Plus, "Talking about Rajini sir, I don't even know what to say, I'm speechless. When I was young, during the time of Bhagwan Dada, I used to consider Rajini sir as a friend, I used to say whatever I wanted to say to him. He was so gracious back then because he knew I was just a child. I think he forgave a lot of things I must have done and said at that time. But one thing I remember very clearly is that whenever I used to make a mistake in the dialogue, and when my grandfather, J Om Prakash, who was the director, when he used to cut the shot because of my fault, Rajni sir used to say, 'Sorry sorry, I made a mistake sorry'."

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"He would take my mistake upon himself, he used to make me feel, that 'You're okay. It's not your fault, I made a mistake.' So I remember that now with so much love in my heart. And I think that's why he is who he is because making a child feel comfortable like this and to not break his confidence, was the sweetest thing," the actor recalled.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.