Not just Priyanka Chopra, here are 5 other, very successful actresses you probably forgot released their own music

While Priyanka Chopra’s foray into music - complete with an international record deal and collaborations with the likes of Pitbull and will.i.am - made plenty of headlines, she’s far from being the only actress who has dabbled in the world of pop, soul or rock.

Here are six other actresses you probably forgot once tried (or are still trying) their hand at music.

Scarlett Johansson Before or between starring in Marvel blockbusters and winning critical acclaim for her acting chops, Scarlett Johansson made a bold move into music. In 2008, she released Anywhere I Lay My Head, an album of Tom Waits covers that surprised critics with its dreamy, atmospheric tone.

While not universally praised, the record stood out for its artistic ambition. She later formed a girl group called The Singles and even collaborated with Pete Yorn for a more indie-pop sound. Her voice - husky, distinctive and layered - offered a totally different side of the star many knew only from the screen.

In recent times, you must have heard her rendition of some absolute classics from the animated films ‘Sing’ and 'Sing 2'.

Leighton Meester You may know her best as Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl, but Leighton Meester was once making waves in the music scene too. She released singles like ‘Somebody to Love’ with Robin Thicke and ‘Your Love’s a Drug,’ both of which showcased her pop sensibilities. In 2014, she pivoted to a more introspective, acoustic sound with her debut album ‘Heartstrings’.

The record, full of soft melodies and reflective lyrics, revealed a surprisingly sincere and singer-songwriter side of Meester.

Brie Larson Long before she became Captain Marvel or won an Academy Award, Brie Larson was just another teenager chasing a pop career. In the early 2000s, she released an album called ‘Finally Out of P.E.’, full of Avril Lavigne-esque pop rock anthems.

Though it wasn’t a chart-topper, Larson’s youthful angst and catchy hooks earned her a small but loyal following.

Fun fact: she even toured with Jesse McCartney at one point. While her music career didn’t skyrocket, it was a memorable chapter in her evolution as a performer.

Kate Hudson Kate Hudson's musical pursuits have flown largely under the radar - at least compared to her Golden Globe-nominated acting work - but they’re no less interesting. In 2021, she surprised fans by announcing her debut single ‘Talk About Love,’ revealing a soulful, raspy voice that lent itself well to bluesy pop.

Though not a full-time singer, Hudson has expressed a deep love for music, and her occasional performances (including on-screen musical numbers) reflect a passion that runs deeper than many realise.

Zendaya Before she was Rue in Euphoria or swinging across buildings in Spider-Man, Zendaya was building a career in music alongside her Disney Channel fame. Her self-titled debut album dropped in 2013 and included the hit single ‘Replay,’ which became a sleeper success and solidified her place as a promising pop-R&B act.

While she’s since focused primarily on acting, Zendaya has teased fans with musical collaborations and occasional performances that remind everyone she’s still got those vocal chops.