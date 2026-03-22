Not Lyari, Hamza and Yalina's grand bungalow from Dhurandhar 2 is located Punjab. Take tour

As Dhurandhar 2 craze has taken over the internet, fans cannot stop talking about the film and its small details. Among them, the lavish bungalow in Lyari, Karachi, belonging to Hamza and his wife Yalina, has grabbed the audience’s attention in theatres. From stunning, clean décor to glass walls and a spacious garden with a swimming pool, the bungalow boasts several modern aesthetics blended with natural elements. But, instead of Pakistan, the villa is located in Amritsar, Punjab.
Jaskirat Singh Rangi, aka Hamza, is played by Ranveer Singh. Sara Arjun essays the role of his wife, Yalina. For the unversed, Hamza climbs the ranks in Dhurandhar 2 following Rehman Dakait's death. This is when he buys a lavish villa for Yalina after becoming the new leader of the Lyari underworld.
An architecture firm, 23DC Architects, shared a video of the popular Lyari bungalow on Instagram, which was designed by them. The team revealed that the house, which featured in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, is located in Amritsar. Take a look inside the house.
Now popular as the Dhurandhar villa, the bungalow is called Ananda originally. Completed in 2024, the house spans an expansive 1-acre plot with a built-up area of approximately 16,000 sq. ft. The duplex comes with its modern façade, where muted grey walls are elevated by warm wooden accents, setting the mood.
Step into the courtyard and you will be greeted by an artful blend of design and nature, including stone sculptures placed thoughtfully amid glass-panelled walls and doors, freshly mowed lawns, greenery, and high boundary walls that ensure complete privacy. The stone-cobbled flooring further uplifts the earthy and refined aesthetic of the interiors.
Inside, the double-height bungalow exudes luxury, with spacious bedrooms. The design leans towards minimalism with decor elements like sleek lamp fixtures, a central cooling system, expansive wardrobes, and attached contemporary bathrooms. Neutral-toned furniture creates a calm, sophisticated vibe while letting the simple yet grand architecture take centre stage.
At the heart of the home stands a stunning spiral staircase in black marble. The villa is filled with ample natural light through large windows and glass-panelled walls.
The foyer stands out with a stunning crystal chandelier and a long, wood-panelled feature wall.
Coming to the outdoors, the home’s most impressive elements, it offers an open space to sit and relax. A sprawling garden, complete with a swimming pool and a cosy seating zone, the house is no less than a private retreat.
Talking about the bungalow, 23DC Architects shared, "That house from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge? It’s actually in Punjab! We’re delighted to see our project, Ananda, featured on the big screen in this cinematic masterpiece. Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, your screen presence made the house look even more special.”
“Throughout the residence, light meets space in a thoughtful rhythm. Courtyards open like pauses in poetry, gardens weave through the structure, and traditional craftsmanship quietly supports contemporary design,” they added.
Reacting to the viral video of the house, a fan wrote in the comments, “Amazing.” “What a beauty,” added another. One more commented, “Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar.”
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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