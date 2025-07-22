‘Not me’: Siddhant Chaturvedi refuses to take credit for Ananya Panday’s success, calls her ‘very talented’

Siddhant Chaturvedi has reacted to being praised for Ananya Panday’s growth as an actress. Director Anurag Kashyap earlier said her improvement was linked to Siddhant’s viral comment on the struggle.

However, Siddhant disagrees, “I don’t think it’s my contribution.”

The Dhadak 2 actor believes success comes from personal effort, not from others. According to him, Ananya always had the talent.

"Independently, she is a very strong girl, very, very talented and a nice person to be with. I have done two films with her and I look forward to doing more. I don’t think your growth happens because of anyone,” Siddhant Chaturvedi told ETimes.

“Either you are an actor, or you are not. She was always an actress. It’s just that she got those opportunities and she excelled. Whenever we have collaborated, it has worked. I think we are each other’s lucky charm."

Siddhant-Ananya controversy In 2019, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday appeared together in a roundtable interview. They spoke about nepotism in Bollywood.

Ananya, a star kid, said she too faced struggles. She shared that her father was never invited to Koffee with Karan. Siddhant replied, “Their struggle begins where our dreams come true.”

This one line went viral. Many praised Siddhant for his honesty. Others felt he was rude. Ananya was trolled for not understanding the benefits of her privilege.

Despite the viral moment, they stayed friendly. Later, Siddhant said he meant no harm. Ananya said she never meant to ignore others’ pain.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday acted together in Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

What Anurag Kashyap said Anurag Kashyap has often praised Ananya Panday as an actress. He calls her his “favourite nepo kid” along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji.

Recently, Kashyap said Ananya had changed after the 2019 interview with Siddhant Chaturvedi.