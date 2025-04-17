Karan Johar refutes Ozempic use rumours, reveals why he lost weight: ‘Eating one meal a day because…’

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar grabbed a lot of attention with his noticeable weight loss in the past months. From his airport pictures to events, several times he left fans worried about his health. While Karan had previously assured fans that he is doing fine, he has now revealed why he had to lose weight.

He also commented on the buzz around weight loss medications, with many speculating that he might be on Ozempic.

Karan Johar on his health On Thursday, Johar went live on Instagram, just a day before the release of his film Kesari Chapter 2. He wrote, “Hello!!! Going live today at 11:45 AM! Come join me and #ASKJO.”

During his live session, someone asked how he lost so much weight. Karan Johar replied, "That's a lot of work, and it's not medication like the rumour suggests."

"I want to tell you I am in the pink of health. I've never felt happier, lighter on my feet. I've lost my weight the right way. I ideally wake up with a spring in my step, and I feel ready to work with new zest and zeal. So, yeah, I love it," he added.

Why did Karan Johar lose weight? Karan also revealed he needed to lose weight after getting his blood test done.

He said, "It started with me discovering… that I needed to correct my blood levels." He added that his weight loss is mainly due to “eating one meal a day". He said he is on a diet that requires him to only eat one meal per day. Apart from this, playing paddleball and swimming also helped him to shed kilos.

The filmmaker assured that while he lost weight for health-related reasons, he has done it with the help of healthy means. He advised fans to take care of themselves and their health by eating healthy and in required amounts.

However, this is not the first time that Karan talked about his leaner transformation. During the IIFA Digital Awards, Karan told reporters, "It’s being healthy. Eating well, exercising, and doing your best to look good."

He also asked about his routine. He playfully shared: “If I do that, I’ll give my secret away.”

Kesari Chapter 2 Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently looking forward to the release of Kesari Chapter 2. The film starring Akshay Kumar, will release on Friday. It is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.