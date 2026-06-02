Not Michael or Super Mario, 2026's biggest surprise hits are from YouTuber-turned-filmmakers; check out

Six months into 2026, the audience has witnessed several blockbuster releases worldwide, including Dhurandhar 2, Michael, Project Hail Mary and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. However, these big titles remain far from two low-budget horror films created by young filmmakers in terms of return on investment.

Biggest surprise hits of 2026 This year, two films -- Curry Barker's Obsession and Kane Parsons' Backrooms have emerged as the biggest surprise hits, crossing $100 million at the box office.

Obsession at box office Obsession, a psychological horror thriller written, directed, and edited by 26-year-old first-time director, was reportedly made under a $1 million budget. The film grossed $105 million domestically in North America through its third weekend run, as per Sacnilk.com. In India, Obsession crossed the ₹10 crore mark on day 5. Worldwide, the film has earned $148 million already, emerging as one of the most profitable films of 2026 with returns of nearly 150 times its production cost.

Backrooms beats Obsession The success of Obsession didn't impact another hit indie film, Backrooms.

Directed by 20-year-old Kane Parsons, the sci-fi horror film opened to $81.5 million in North America over its opening weekend and amassed $118 million worldwide. Released by A24 across 3,442 locations, the film shattered multiple records, including the biggest opening weekend in A24's 18-year history, surpassing Civil War. Parsons, who is known to his 3.2 million subscribers as Kane Pixels on YouTube, also became the youngest filmmaker ever to direct a No 1 movie globally, breaking the record previously held by Josh Trank.

Backrooms has now surpassed Obsession at the box office.

Produced on a budget of $10 million, Backrooms has already earned nearly 12 times its cost at the global box office, as per reports.

Everything you need to know about Backrooms Backrooms revolves around a furniture store owner, Clark and his therapist, Dr Mary Kline, who discover a dimension of endless spaces at the back of his store. It also shares a message around mental health by symbolically depicting Clark’s suppressed psychological battles after his divorce and his struggle with alcohol.

It stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell.

Backrooms is inspired by a photo posted on the internet in 2019 featuring, without context, a yellow space.

Parsons told AFP that he saw the image as a "vaguely nostalgic and vaguely dreamlike but also very tangible science-fiction concept."

His YouTube video of a young man lost in terrifying corridors left millions of views impressed before teaming up with A24.

Obsession: Plot, cast, premiere Meanwhile, Obsession follows Bear, a music store employee who buys a supernatural toy that grants him the wish for his friend to fall in love with him. However, things take a turn, and he must face horrifying consequences for his wish. It features Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter, who also appear in supporting roles.