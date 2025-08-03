'Not money, but a few friends': Anupam Kher gives a shoutout to 'purane dost' on Friendship Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher is giving a shoutout to his old buddies this Friendship Day. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Tanvi The Great' actor shared a small yet interesting message for his followers to mark the occasion.

In his candid thoughts, Kher wrote, "Instead of collecting money, I have collected a few friends. This is why even the 'older' ones are still working out... #HappyFriendshipDay."

The actor in his caption added, "Best wishes to all of you on #MitrataDivas."

Fans were quick to respond as many flooded the comment section with Friendship Day greetings for Kher. Others appeared impressed with his wordplay.

Like every year, Friendship Day falls on the first Sunday of August, i.e., August 3 this year.

Anupam Kher has been basking in the success of his latest release, 'Tanvi The Great,' which also marked the actor's return to direction after two decades.

Besides Kher, the film also features Shubhangi Dutt, Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen. Made under the banner of Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, 'Tanvi The Great' received accolades both domestically and internationally.

It also enjoyed a successful festival run at Cannes and across major cities like New York, Houston, and London.

'Tanvi The Great' focuses on the story of a young girl who lives with her mother and grandfather. Inspired by her late father, an Indian Army officer, the girl is determined to join the forces.

On the lines of his film, Anupam Kher also launched his book 'Different But No Less' on Wednesday.