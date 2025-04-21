’Not on twitter for 8 years...’: Sonu Nigam warns fans about fake account misusing his name

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Popular playback singer Sonu Nigam has expressed his frustration over fake online accounts created in his name.

The singer, on Monday, took to his Instagram to share a clear message with his followers, asking them to stay alert and report any suspicious activity, urging fans to "block and report" any fake accounts that send messages using his name.

"I just wanted to take a moment to clarify something important. If you come across any suspicious/fake messages under my name, it would be great if you could report or block the account. Thank you, everyone, for your support and understanding," read the first slide of his post.

"Please note that no one from my team has ever reached out to anyone on my behalf for any reason. If someone claims to be from my management and contacts you out of the blue, please treat it with caution!" he added.

Stating that he has not been active on Twitter/X for several years, the singer wrote, "Also, I have NOT been on Twitter/X for the last 8 years. A few accounts that people may believe to be mine are actually being run by someone else, often posting controversial things under my name."

"If you come across such fake accounts or messages, please REPORT AND BLOCK," read the last slide.

Check out his post

This is not the first time the singer has spoken about the issue. Earlier this year, Sonu Nigam posted about a verified account on X (formerly Twitter) using the name "Sonu Nigam Singh." Sharing a poster of the fake account, he wrote, "I am not on Twitter or X. Can you imagine a single controversial post from this Sonu Nigam Singh could put me or my family's life in danger? Can you imagine to what extent this man has been playing with my name and credibility? For no fault of ours. And the press, administration, government, law, who know about this, are all quiet. Waiting for something to happen and then convey condolences. Thank you."

