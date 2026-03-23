Not Ranveer Singh, but this celebrity linked to Dhurandhar 2 tops IMDb trending list

The blockbuster run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is no longer limited to record-breaking box office numbers. The film’s impact has now extended to digital popularity metrics, with its cast and crew dominating this week’s IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list.

In a notable shift from star-led rankings, filmmaker Aditya Dhar has secured the No. 1 position — outperforming even the film’s lead actor Ranveer Singh, who ranks third. The development underscores how directors, not just actors, are increasingly becoming central to a film’s public conversation.

According to IMDb, the weekly list — which tracks trending Indian celebrities and filmmakers based on over 200 million monthly visits globally — is currently dominated by names associated with Dhurandhar 2.

Child actor Sara Arjun has taken the second spot, followed by Ranveer Singh at No. 3. The rest of the list continues to reflect the film’s wide footprint, with Udaybir Sandhu (7th), Arjun Rampal (9th), Saumya Tandon (10th), Gaurav Gera (12th), Danish Iqbal (13th), and veteran actor Rakesh Bedi (20th) all making it to the rankings.

Interestingly, Akshaye Khanna — who featured in the first instalment of Dhurandhar — has also re-entered the conversation, ranking 16th on the list.

However, it is worth examining what such rankings truly represent. While IMDb’s list is based on page views and user engagement, it does not necessarily equate to critical acclaim or long-term audience recall. Instead, it captures a snapshot of current buzz — something Dhurandhar 2 is clearly generating at scale.

The list is not entirely dominated by the film, though. Actor Anaswara Rajan holds the sixth spot following the OTT release of her film With Love, while Jatin Goswami ranks 14th amid attention around the latest season of Aspirants. This suggests that while theatrical blockbusters drive major spikes in visibility, streaming releases continue to shape parallel audience interest.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge released in theatres on March 19 and has since emerged as one of the biggest Hindi film successes in recent times. Set against the backdrop of Lyari in Karachi — a region historically associated with gang conflicts — the film blends fictional storytelling with references to real-world geopolitical events such as the Kandahar hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel expands on the journey of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, tracing his transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi into a key figure within covert intelligence operations.

Also Read | Project Hail Mary postponed in India for Dhurandhar 2, directors react

Backed by a strong ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, the film has received a positive response from both critics and audiences. Its commercial performance has been equally impressive, with the film crossing ₹450 crore net in India and ₹750 crore globally.

Yet, the bigger takeaway may lie beyond numbers. The IMDb rankings reflect how a film’s success today is measured not just by revenue, but by its ability to dominate conversation — across theatres, digital platforms and social media.